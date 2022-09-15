Erika Jayne claps back at Jennifer Lawrence with epic shade

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is clapping back at actress Jennifer Lawrence, who called her evil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After Jennifer Lawrence suggested Erika Jayne was evil and needed PR, the legal battle-embroiled reality star clapped back.

Erika spoke her piece on Watch What Happens Live, where she appeared virtually with fellow guest Michael Rapaport.

When Bravo airs The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy typically invites a member of RHOBH onto the show, and Wednesday was no exception.

Host Andy Cohen wanted to know what Erika thought about Jennifer’s recent shade against the reality tv star.

In typical Erika fashion, she held nothing back.

Andy started the conversation, “Erika, Gotta ask you. I saw you last Friday at the reunion, which was quite dramatic, and then this video dropped of Jennifer Lawrence, who is a huge Housewives fan, calling you evil and saying you need a publicist. What was your reaction when you saw that?”

Erika Jayne claps back after Jennifer Lawrence suggests she is evil

Erika Jayne didn’t hesitate with her response.

She replied, “It’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest, going through something in real time on television.”

Erika continued, “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well.”

Michael and Andy let out audible “ooohs,” appearing amused by Erika’s clapback.

Andy quipped with a smile, “Look, she [Erika] doesn’t even flinch,” remarking on Erika’s composed demeanor.

Jennifer Lawrence called Erika Jayne ‘evil’

Stars are just like us — they love reality television. Jennifer is an avid Housewives fan who has previously revealed that her favorite cast member across franchises is Sonja Morgan from RHONY. But J Law’s feelings toward Erika Jayne are less favorable.

Jennifer was at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she promoted her film Causeway.

She and three cast mates sat on a couch and spoke with Variety, who questioned Jennifer about this season of RHOBH. The cast revealed that Jennifer’s co-star, Brian Tyree Henry, was also an avid fan.

Jennifer began, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring, and I think that Erika is evil.”

The entire catch erupted into laughter over Jennifer’s “evil” designation.

She continued, “I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Erika, who doesn’t appear fond of criticism, did not take kindly to Jennifer’s assertion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.