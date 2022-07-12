Erika Jayne celebrates birthday in plunging swimsuit

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Erika Jayne is 51 and fabulous, and she’s celebrating her birthday with swimsuit action.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned 51 on July 10, and she filled her Instagram stories with photos celebrating herself – she even included a swimsuit shot.

Erika Jayne shares yellow swimsuit photo for birthday

The Bravo star, who celebrated her big day by dining out at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, made sure her 2.5 million Instagram followers could join in the celebrations virtually.

Reposting a snap from dancer pal Davis Taylor Rahal, the blonde showed off her fierce swimsuit body in a plunging yellow one-piece – the photo showed Erika balancing on Davis’ shoulders as her ankles were supported.

Flaunting her toned pins and killer cleavage, the Pretty Mess Hair extensions founder threw up both arms for a major celebratory moment, also wearing shades. A digital crown was added in for an extra finish.

“Birthday babe,” text read, with an arrow pointing towards Erika.

Erika Jayne in a yellow swimsuit from the ocean. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

“Mentally we r here today love u @theprettymess Can’t wait to recreate this in the many Miami trips to come,” Davis added. The birthday was also marked by RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna, who turned 59 one day after Erika turned 51.

Sharing twinning pink jacket looks as she posted photos of herself and Erika, the Rinna Beauty founder wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY THELMA.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika was also photographed hitting up the swanky Lavo Ristorante with friends as she dined out to celebrate her big day. The star continues to make headlines for her legal woes amid her high-profile divorce from former husband Tom Girardi, 83.

Erika Jayne reportedly open to dating after divorce

While Erika has joked about having a boyfriend in teasing Instagram posts (the “boyfriend” turned out to be a giant stuffed toy), sources close to the star are saying she’s open to dating.

“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” Hollywood Life reports. “She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

Erika filed for divorce in 2020 after just over 20 years of marriage.

“I said to Tom if you are in love with someone else, divorce me,” she told Bravo host Andy Cohen during the Season 11 Reunion of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.