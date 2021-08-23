Erika Jayne calls out Instagram troll for sending ‘death threats’ as Lisa Rinna comes to her defense

Lisa Rinna defends Erika Jayne amid death threats. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are getting serious for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne as she’s now getting threats against her life. People are furious with Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi who has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his former clients.

The claim is that Tom used the money to fund his and Erika’s lavish lifestyle but the most chilling part of the allegations is knowing that the money was meant for orphans, widows, and victims of a plane crash.

Erika has denied any involvement in the claims against Tom, but not everyone believes that she was blind to what he was doing. People have been bashing her online and some have even resorted to death threats.

Erika Jayne calls out people threatening her life

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not letting the trolls go unnoticed, she recently called out an Instagram user who threatened her life in plain sight.

The threat was made under a post about Tom and Erika shared by a blog. However, Erika took a screenshot of the comment and reposted it on her own Instagram page.

“Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life,” wrote Erika in her post.

The Beverly Hills Housewife also circled the nasty comment which read, “@theprettymess needs to be executed.”

That’s not the only threat that the 50-year-old has received. She also put another Instagram user on blast but who sent her a threatening message via Instagram DM.

Erika shared a screenshot of the DM and wrote, “More threats.”

“Feeling scared yet?” wrote the Instagram user who also added, “You should be worried about being in public…talk about a marked woman.”

Lisa Rinna defends Erika Jayne amid death threats

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is getting support from castmate Lisa Rinna who spoke out and blasted people for the horrifying threats.

“Be angry, be scare, be hurt…” wrote Lisa in her Instagram Story. “Feel all of the feelings. But please don’t threaten to kill us or our families. We are doing the best we can with a real life situation that is playing out in real time.”

Lisa continued, “We are devastated for the victims, orphans and widows. Please be patient and be hopeful that justice will prevail.”

It’s not surprising that Lisa has come to Erika Jayne’s defense as the actress has been defending her friend all season long. Lisa has been getting backlash from fans who’ve compared her treatment of Erika with her treatment of former friend Denise Richards last season.

As a matter of fact, the other RHOBH cast members have all been called out for their hypocrisy as they appear to be protecting Erika amid her legal issues. All except for Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke who’ve been asking Erika the tough questions as more and more details troubling claims continue to be revealed about her and Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.