Erika Jayne calls herself the ‘champ,’ gets blasted by RHOBH fans

Just as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion trailer was released, Erika Jayne shared it on social media and called herself a “champ” while posting it.

A lot is expected to happen as the four-part reunion begins airing next week. There are many questions to be answered, and Erika is in the hot seat for many of them.

It is one of the most highly anticipated reunions in Housewives history. Much of that is due to all of Erika Jayne’s legal issues and her marriage to Tom Girardi.

RHOBH fans call out ‘champ’ Erika Jayne

When Erika Jayne shared The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer, she simply put, “The Champ is here. Me. [diamond emoji].”

It didn’t take long before the RHOBH critics came calling, and the comments didn’t disappoint.

One RHOBH viewer wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 if digging their own grave was a person”

Another said, “Well I guess that’s one delusional way of interpreting it 😬”

And one more just asked the fundamental question, saying, “The Champ ?”

What will happen to Erika Jayne at the RHOBH reunion?

The RHOBH trailer gave followers a look at what to expect about the line of questioning Erika Jayne would receive from host Andy Cohen.

He said he was going to put her on a “skewer” as the tough questioning began. From what was shown, it doesn’t appear Andy held back anything.

A lot of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will focus on Erika Jayne and what happened while they filmed, but some will also focus on comments made by her costars as the show aired. Filming for the reunion was just a few weeks ago, and the show has been airing for nearly five months.

There was a lot to cover, especially when Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley had dinner with their husbands, and they mocked Erika and her story about the rollover accident and break-in at Tom’s home. She does call them out, and when they reveal they can’t control their husbands, she has a similar response about Tom.

Next week, the four-part reunion begins. After seeing the trailer, it will be interesting to see how everything plays out and why Erika Jayne would consider herself a “champ.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.