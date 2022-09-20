Erika Jayne braless in open robe is ‘savage’

Erika Jayne close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Erika Jayne is showing off her figure in a brazen and bold look as she goes braless in pasties beneath an open robe.

The Bravo star continues to prove herself as one of the raciest members of the Housewives franchise as she updates for her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

A new photo on her feed has been turning heads, which she uploaded on Monday.

The ex to Tom Girardi put out a curve show while sizzling in her busty look. She posed from a bar and was surrounded by three dancers all arching their backs and looking upwards with their heads thrown back.

Going leggy in thigh-high stockings as she showed off from the bar, the former Broadway star opted for an all-black palette as she donned her revealing robe, also adding in a hanging detail falling from a choker necklace.

The blonde posed in drop earrings and with parted lips as she placed both hands on her head. Erika added in pasties for an extra spicy finish, also going belted as she highlighted her trim waistline.

In a caption, Erika wrote, “Savage.” Fans have left her over 35,000 likes.

Erika has opened up about what a statement look means to her.

Erika Jayne says fashion and glam are ‘art’ to her

Speaking on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series she stars on, Erika revealed how much style and statement looks mean to her.

“Certain things you don’t downsize on, and that’s your glam. Fashion, hair, makeup: To me, it’s art, living art, and I enjoy that. And it shouldn’t be judged any other way,” the reality star said.

In 2021, and amid her continued divorce drama, Erika made headlines for selling her designer clothes online. She was selling high-end labels ranging from Balmain and Saint Laurent to Gucci, although images on her social media in 2022 have shown she’s kept plenty of the pricey stuff.

Erika Jayne sizzles in more hot looks

Earlier this month, Erika wowed fans by going super leggy and pulling off a Barbie vibe as she posed for fans while in a glittery and tiny blue minidress.

Adding in platform heels and a high ponytail, Erika made sure fans saw her figure, writing, “All bets on ginger.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.