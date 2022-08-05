Erika Jayne barely recognizable in a pixie cut

Erika Jayne shares a throwback picture wearing a pixie cut. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne might be feeling nostalgic these days.

She recently shared a picture of her first day on the show, and a few days later, she took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself.

In the picture, she looked much younger, wearing a short pixie cut. One thing that hasn’t changed is her love for bleach blonde hair.

She gave the photographer her best profile while she playfully turned her left eye toward the camera.

Her makeup was very natural, only wearing some foundation, blush, and a natural lip.

Something about her thin eyebrows gave away that this was a major throwback.

She wore a black suit, revealing her skin in the plunging neck, and she dotted diamond earrings.

Erika Jayne’s pixie cut earns rave reviews

The Pretty Mess author captioned the post “Pixie” with a fairy emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley commented, “I LOVE IT!” adding a heart emoji.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

A friend of Erika’s revealed more context around the picture. It would seem it was taken during Erika’s hiatus from show business.

She wrote, “This was around the time we sat in your house going through old tapes and I told you that you should really get back into the business.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

“Other fans complimented Erika, writing that they adored the look and that Erika looked fabulous.

Pic credit: @@theprettymess/Instagram/Instagram

The Chicago Broadway star has been revisiting the past a lot lately. Maybe, it’s an indication that she is yearning for simpler times.

Erika Jayne fighting with one hand behind her back

Erika has been battling multiple million-dollar lawsuits since she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, who has been accused of mishandling funds destined for the family of the passengers who died on Lion Air Flight 610.

The XXPEN$IVE singer recently went on vacation with RHOBH co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

When she came back from her trip, she was served at the Los Angeles airport with a $50 million racketeering suit.

She is accused of conspiring with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, to steal millions from his clients.

In a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika said, “I am fighting the fight of my life with one hand tied behind my back.”

Lisa Rinna has been one loyal friend to her, while some of her co-stars have questioned her indifference towards the victims of the crimes. In the trailer, we see her going toe to toe with Crystal Minkoff, who accuses her of not wanting to help the victims.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.