Erika Jayne barefaced and seriously dressed down after a day of pampering

Erika Jayne enjoys a carefree day in sweats and a fresh face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is taking a much-needed hiatus and star Erika Jayne is using her downtime to keep it chill and comfy before the drama ramps back up.

Even though most of the diamond-holding ladies attended the People’s Choice Awards last week, many of them are laying low after the most tumultuous season in Beverly Hills history.

Erika took in a little spa time this week at the Elite Aesthetics spa in West Hollywood and she left her Christian Louboutin heels and full glam at home this time.

The Pretty Mess singer sported a pastel pink Adidas Originals x Ninja Hoodie with the classic three-stripe design in white down the sides and the TIME IN logo written on the chest.

She paired the soft hoodie with the matching pants, pink and white Nike Air Max sneakers, and black cat-eye sunglasses.

She was makeup-free and her hair was pulled back in a loose and messy bun. The laid-back look is far from her days on stage in custom-made catsuits!

Erika Jayne is casual while heading to a spa in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

RHOBH: Erika Jayne confirmed she would be back for Season 13

In an Instagram post earlier in December, Erika said that she was returning for Season 13 of the top-rated Bravo show, which will be her eighth season as a full-time Housewife.

Not only did Erika reveal that she was going to be back, but so did Lisa Rinna! She reposted an Instagram Story that showed her and Lisa wearing crowns with a caption that read, “Queens. Both are renewed for Season 13.”

Fans weren’t exactly feeling it, which some let her know in the comments, even calling for a petition to get the duo off of the show for good. Between Erika’s legal issues and drunken antics topped with Lisa’s problematic behavior and social media messiness, viewers we not exactly fighting for the two to stay on their screens.

Will the show lose viewers by keeping Erika and Lisa in the cast? Time will tell when the next season starts.

Erika Jayne started Pretty Mess Hair last year

The bombshell Broadway actress released a luxury hair extensions line last year, and now fans can have the same glamorous hair that Erika Jayne has.

Pretty Mess Hair extensions are available in different colors, lengths, and varieties such as ponytails, clip-ins, tape-ins, and hand-tied wefts–to name a few.

The site sells DIY extensions to include clip-ins which start at $710 and increase based on length. There are also pro hair extensions which start at $565 and also increase based on length.

Now that Erika is dealing with the legal issues stemming from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and the financial downfall from that, she is looking for ways to support her lifestyle, and Pretty Mess Hair could be the way to do that.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.