Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp are Diamonds in the Rough with new podcast

Bravo fans have been urging Erika Jayne to start a podcast after she knocked it out of the park while sitting in for Tamra Judge to discuss Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Listeners loved how unbiased she was while dissecting the episodes with Teddi Mellencamp and some even begged Erika to replace Tamra.

That’s not happening, but Erika has listened to the positive feedback and now has a podcast to call her own.

She’s not doing it alone. Teddi is also her co-host on the new show Diamonds in the Rough.

They just announced it and fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are already excited about the new venture.

The duo delivers the tea in the first episode as the teaser shows her grilling Teddi about her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp join forces for a new podcast

“We’re launching a new podcast, Diamonds in the Rough,” Erika and Teddi revealed in a video on Instagram. They will discuss everything from “life and love to pop culture hot takes.”

Erika explained the concept behind the name, noting, “We met as diamonds, and we’re going through some rough times.”

They also teased the first episode with snippets of Teddi in the hot seat.

After staying quiet about her divorce, Teddi finally shared an update on the new podcast.

She revealed that things are amicable with her and Edwin and that the kids know they are getting divorced.

The couple has been alternating their time living in the house and Teddi revealed that she lives with Kyle Richards when it’s Edwin’s turn to stay with the kids.

“It does work out really well for the kids,” said Teddi.

RHOBH fans are excited for Erika and Teddi’s new podcast

The podcast news has people excited – the comment section of Erika and Teddi’s post is evidence of that.

“Yessssss!!! Erika!!! I will definitely be listening regularly,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Wonderful! Ericka is a natural! Great team!🙌,” posted someone else.

A commenter exclaimed, “I couldn’t be happier!!! Loved Erika being on for the RHOC recaps so it will be great hearing from her steadily! Yay!!!”

Another added, “Iconic!! Can’t wait. I loved your recaps together the last few months.”

Someone else wrote, “This is the duo we all love!!!! Please do a California Live Show so we can go meet you!”

RHOBH fans celebrate the duo. Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

Will you be tuning in to Erika and Teddi’s new podcast?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.