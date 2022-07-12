Erik Lake reacts to Steve Moy’s divorce announcement

Erik Lake and Steve Moy’s MAFS experience concluded in similar ways. Pic credit: @erik_cleared_for_takeoff/Instagram

Married at First Sight experienced another divorce within the franchise as MAFS Season 14 couple Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak announced their split.

Steve wrote a lengthy statement to share his thoughts on the divorce and received love and support from fans and fellow MAFS stars.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Erik Lake commented on Steve’s announcement as he could personally relate to Steve’s complicated situation.

Erik Lake sends words of encouragement to Steve Moy

Steve Moy detailed his divorce with a lengthy five-slide note and captioned the post with a heartbroken emoji.

MAFS stars took to the comment section to react to Steve’s post, with Erik Lake expressing sympathy.

Erik commented, “Sorry to hear. It’s tough brother especially in a public setting. Wish you all the best and stay strong!”

Steve’s costar Mark Maher, who became great friends with Steve and the men from his cast, commented with support. Mark wrote, “here for you bud if you need anything.”

MAFS viewers will recall that, similar to Steve, Erik Lake also said yes and stayed married to his wife Virginia Coombs on Decision Day.

Shortly after, Erik and Virginia announced their divorce after showing some shots at one another on social media.

Erik pulled away from the public eye amid his divorce and now seems to lead a more private life after appearing on national television.

Noi Phommasak calls out Steve Moy

While many MAFS stars were positive under Steve’s post, Steve’s ex-wife Noi slammed Steve in the comment section.

Noi expressed, “ – to be honest there’s a lot you don’t see. One being that Steve also did not want me to move in, that was not just me refusing to move in.”

Noi appeared to want people to question Steve’s character and positive portrayal on the show, writing, “Steve is not the husband you see on tv. That is all I will say and I’m sorry but this outcome also break my heart but it is the truth of what can happen when you marry a stranger on tv.”

Noi’s comment suggested the outcome was heartbreaking, yet, interestingly, she broke the news of her divorce with a smiley summer photo as she declared the divorce felt good.

Throwing shade on social media was an issue during Noi and Steve’s marriage, and it appears it has remained a persistent issue as the couple divorces.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.