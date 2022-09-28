Erich Schwer steals Gabby Windey away from rehearsal for shitless selfie

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windety found love on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

Gabby Windey is a busy woman as she competes on Dancing with the Stars and maintains her relationship with fiance Erich Schwer.

Recently, Erich celebrated spending time with Gabby as she took a break from DWTS dance rehearsals.

Erich and Gabby were finally able to go public with their relationship after the dramatic The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

Despite all the drama on and off camera, Gabby and Erich revealed they were still going strong on After the Final Rose.

Many viewers remain curious about what’s next for the two, as Gabby expressed the pair are moving at their own pace while navigating their public relationship.

Erich appears to be treasuring the little moments with Gabby, as was evident in their recent photo.

Erich Schwer poses shirtless with Gabby Windey

Erich Schwer took to Instagram to share his snuggly selfie with Gabby Windey.

In the photo, Gabby wrapped her arms around a shirtless Erich as they smiled at the camera.

Gabby wore minimal makeup and her hair up in a casual bun while wearing a green, purple, and white dress with short sleeves and a plunging neckline. Gabby also rocked a black French tip manicure and hoop earrings.

Greenery and a sky were visible behind the happy couple.

Erich referenced Gabby’s DWTS experience as he wrote over the photo, “Finally got to steal her away from [dancing woman emoji] practice.”



Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys end with very different outcomes

Gabby and Erich have been a success story so far, although their public relationship is still fresh.

After having hopes of ending The Bachelorette engaged, Gabby accomplished that goal by getting engaged to Erich during The Bachelorette finale.

While Erich was at the center of a black face scandal and had previous shady texts exposed by an ex, he and Gabby were able to have tough conversations about those issues and chose to remain together.

On the other hand, Rachel had a more unfortunate result at the end of her season.

Rachel got engaged with her final rose receiver Tino Franco; however, their relationship came to a screeching halt after the season.

Tino and Rachel admitted to going through a rough patch, and Rachel then learned that Tino cheated on her by kissing another woman during their engagement.

Rachel confronted Tino during a filmed segment and in front of the live audience as they revealed the end of their relationship.

While Rachel’s journey ended with her being cheated on, there was a glimpse of hope for her when Aven Jones made a surprise appearance and offered to sweep Rachel away from the studio.

It’s not yet confirmed if Rachel and Aven are more seriously considering rekindling their romantic relationship.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.