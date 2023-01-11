Erich Schwer is looking for riders as he shows off his rugged side on a motorcycle

Erich Schwer poses a question for fans as he poses on his motorcycle. Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

No need for hitchhiking anymore; Bachelor Nation —Erich Schwer is offering up free rides in style these days.

Erich was previously seen as the winner of The Bachelorette Season 19, where he proposed to lead Gabby Windey during the finale episode.

The two called it quits about two months after the episode’s airing, and while the revelation may have been tough for fans to take at first, it seems as if both Gabby and Erich have been doing fine since then.

While Gabby is currently off on the Dancing with the Stars tour, Erich is doing a bit of movement on his own as he rides around Marina del Ray.

The former winner shared a series of snaps as he sat on the back of his bike, showing off his muscular physique in a white tee and a pair of dark grey jeans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To finish off his rugged look, Erich added in a neutral-colored flannel, a brown beanie, and some brown lace-up boots — which he kept completely unlaced for the shots.

He had time to lace them, though, since he was looking for someone to join him on his ride through the beautiful scenery shown in the photos behind him.

Since Erich is newly single, it’s no surprise to see him posting flirty captions to accompany his photos.

“Anyone need a lift?” He asked his followers.

The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer shows off his Indian motorcycle

When it comes to Erich’s preferred method of transportation, there’s no doubt that an Indian Motorcycle takes the top spot.

The brand, founded in 1901, is America’s first motorcycle company.

In his latest shot, the Indian logo was clearly visible in light-colored lettering, as Erich made sure not to cover it up as he stretched his legs along the top of the motorcycle.

Erich has shared a few shots of him cruising around on his bike, as well as his father, who was seemingly also a motorcycle driver.

Erich’s father, Allan, sadly passed away in July of 2022 after filming Erich’s hometown date on The Bachelorette.

While 2022 may have been an overall tough year for Erich, it seems as if there is no animosity toward him and his ex-fiancee Gabby.

Erich releases statement after breakup with Gabby Windey

After Gabby officially announced the couple’s breakup during an interview on Dancing with the Stars in November, Erich took to Instagram to give his own two cents on the split.

He simply said that he and Gabby “ultimately were not each other’s people,” and although they met in an unconventional way, he doesn’t hold any regret whatsoever.

Erich said that he would continue to root for Gabby and plans to focus more on himself and his family as a single man.

That is if he doesn’t pick up any riders on the way.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.