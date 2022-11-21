News Erich Schwer has coy response to question about who he’s dating

Erich Schwer may already be ready for love after a breakup with Gabby Windey. Pic credit: ABC Erich Schwer recently reacted to a question surrounding his love life. As fans know, Erich was back on the market after he and his ex-fiancee Gabby Windey officially confirmed their breakup.

While Gabby was rumored to have moved on with Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore, Erich may also have moved on to a new woman.

Erich’s latest post featured him sharing some pics with serious summer vibes.

While some comments complimented Erich’s shirtless pics, others focused more on Erich’s dating situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erich played coy with an interesting response, as he neither confirmed nor denied who he may be dating now.

Erich Schwer has open-ended reply about who he’s potentially dating

It may be fall, but Erich embodied summer in his recent post that received 12k likes and several comments.

Erich’s skin glowed under the sun as he went shirtless and enjoyed the beach with a blue hat in the opening photo of his post.

The following photos included several shots of Erich surfing with loved ones in Venice Beach, California.

He captioned the post, “Summer on film.”

In the comment section, a curious follower questioned, “are you and @gal_tuch dating?”

The woman in question, Gal Tshnieder, also appears to be a surfing enthusiast, and she follows both Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey.

Erich replied to the commenter, “wouldn’t you like to know.”

Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

Erich Schwer still has photos of Gabby Windey on his page

Erich and Gabby’s split appears to be one of the more amicable ones in Bachelor Nation.

As Gabby competes on Dancing with the Stars, Erich has continued to support her and encourage fans to vote for her to go all the way.

Before they split, Erich could often be seen in the DWTS audience and even on stage, cheering Gabby on.

Now, Erich is still cheering Gabby on from afar and keeping his memories with her on his Instagram page.

Often, ex-couples will immediately delete any trace of the relationship from social media, but both Erich and Gabby still have posts up that feature each other.

Erich’s last post with Gabby included him embracing and kissing her on the Dancing with the Stars set at CBS Studios while she was dressed in her Guardians of the Galaxy costume for DWTS’ Disney night.

Erich captioned the post, “Continue to be blown away every week by @gabby.windey and @valentin performances. Keep kicking a**! I am groot.”

Gabby and Erich agreed that their lives and goals didn’t quite align, but it remains to be seen if a rekindling is in their future or if the two will quickly move on and go public with new people.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.