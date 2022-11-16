Erich Schwer breaks his silence, shares what’s hard about split from Gabby Windey

Erich Schwer speaks out after news of his breakup with Gabby Windey. Pic credit: ABC

One day after Gabby Windey made her first televised statement about her breakup, Erich Schwer went public with his perspective on the split.

Erich kept his response classy and honest as he admitted that he and his ex-fiancee Gabby were not right for each other.

Despite realizing that he and Gabby weren’t meant to be, his love for Gabby was still evident in the statement.

Erich continues to root for Gabby to succeed on Dancing with the Stars as she has advanced to next week’s finale.

It was on Dancing with the Stars that Gabby confided in her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy about her breakup and told cameras that she and Erich were not in sync regarding their lives and goals.

As Gabby’s star rises and she comes even closer to winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy, Erich is also excited about where life takes him next.

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey ‘were not each other’s people’

Erich took to his Instagram Stories to address the split now that Gabby has done so publicly.

He acknowledged that the breakup is a topic of interest that he’s been receiving a lot of questions about.

The final rose winner also indicated what was hard about the breakup, noting how there’s not one specific thing to blame for the downfall of their relationship.

Erich wrote, “The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people – it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on.”

He went on to express having no regrets, writing, “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back. Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things.”

In the statement, Erich shared that he will always root for Gabby and hopes she will thrive in the DWTS finale.

Erich stated that he learned and grew from all the mistakes and experiences of the past year and is getting better each day.

As he recovers from the split, Erich said he’ll focus on himself and spending time with loved ones. He concluded the statement, “I have been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually.”

Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

What did Gabby Windey say about the split?

Gabby chose to open up about the breakup while speaking with Val about the idea of love on Dancing with the Stars.

During their rehearsal, Gabby expressed that the subject holds a special place for her “because I did just go through a breakup.”

After confirming the breakup, Gabby explained, “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.”

“We weren’t each other’s best match,” she added, echoing the sentiments in Erich’s statement.

Erich and Gabby’s breakup joins a long list of Bachelor Nation splits this year. Hopefully, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will successfully produce some lasting engagements.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.