Erica Mena stuns in green lingerie as she celebrates 5 months with baby Legend

Erica Mena shows off her post-baby body in a jaw-dropping Instagram photo. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena shows off her stunning physique just five months after giving birth.

The mother of three wore green lingerie revealing her flawless physique and flat stomach.

Erica Mena and estranged husband Safaree welcomed their second child together, Legend Samuels, in June.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Mena filed for divorce from Safaree while pregnant in May.

Their marriage and pending divorce were documented on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop.

The reality TV couple has appeared in the Love and Hip Hop franchise’s Hollywood, New York, and Atlanta spin-offs.

Mena struck a pose in the sizzling green lingerie on Instagram, adding the caption, “I really admire my ‘IDK how I’ll do it, but I’ll get it done’ ability.”

Mena celebrated being 5 months postpartum

Mena celebrated five months after giving birth to her third child with a message about mental health to mothers in a follow-up post.

“Almost 5 months postpartum! Sending all my Mommy’s ESPECIALLY the new ones sooooooo much LOVE!❤️ Love on your mental health. You get stronger each day.”

Erica Mena celebrated birthday with estranged husband Safaree

It appears Safaree and Erica are on good terms despite the pending divorce.

The Love and Hip Hop star celebrated her 34th birthday earlier this month, and footage emerged of the estranged couple dancing on a boat.

Erica appears to be twerking on the father of two of her children. Despite the united front, the divorce is still pending.

Mena stated in court documents that their union is “irretrievably broken” and there is “no hope of reconciliation.”

She also requested that Safaree pay her attorney fee.

Yahoo News reports that Safaree gifted Mena a luxury Patek Phillipe watch on her birthday.

The publication wrote that the gift led to Mena joking that she was pregnant on an Instagram Story.

“Safaree I just got to break it to you, since you gave me this…I’m pregnant,” she said, seemingly in reference to Samuels’s negative reaction to the baby news on Love and Hip Hop.

Responding to her joke, he said, “You wish. It has nothing to do with me,” which reportedly got laughs from the birthday guests.

Safaree and Erica are set to appear in the upcoming Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion installment, which will likely give some insight into their current relationship status.

Due to their social media spats and tumultuous relationship featured on Love and Hip Hop, viewers labeled them toxic.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres on December 13th at 8 pm ET/PT.