Erica Banks on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Everything to know about the new MTV star

A new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has begun, and along with it, there are a lot of other new things, too — a new network and several new castmates.

One standout joining the LHHATL crew is Erica Banks, a rapper from DeSoto, Texas, who is making a big mark on the Atlanta music scene.

Erica, whose real name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, is already a star in her own right with a hit single that you may already know.

She released her first mixtape in 2018 on SoundCloud, which got enough attention to get signed with former MLB star Carl Crawford’s label, 1501 Certified.

She hit it big with Buss It back in 2021, racking up 67 million views on YouTube after the song became a viral TikTok trend.

Considering that she’s only 24 years old, Erica has already seen quite a bit of success, and she’s definitely not done yet.

Erica Banks hit the Billboard Hot 100 with Buss It

It was Buss It that got Carl Crawford’s attention and got Erica signed to his label.

Then when the song turned into a viral TikTok hit, Erica earned herself an even bigger glow-up when Warner Records came calling.

In 2021, she signed with the label and was featured on Yella Beezy’s Star, which racked up 2.9 million views on the official music video and another million on the audio-only version.

Check out Erica’s new single, Ain’t Got Time, which dropped a few months ago. Certainly, we’ll see her working on, performing, and promoting this song while tuning in.

Erica Banks keeps Khaotic on his toes

Erica Banks may have found a new love interest on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 premiere. Either that, or at least she got the attention of a new LHHATL cast member.

It all started after Erica Mena asked Khaotic, who jumped from Miami to Atlanta to film for the move to MTV, what he was looking for. Khaotic answered that he was looking for love before seeing the up-and-coming rapper making her way to their table at Kirk and Rasheeda’s event.

Khaotic tried to spit a few lines at her to get her attention and probably didn’t expect the Flow Queen to hit him right back with a few bars. It looks like a match made in musical paradise, but since it’s only the first episode, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.

Hopefully, he proves Bambi wrong because she thinks Khaotic is bad news and doesn’t like him hanging out with Scrappy. After all, she filed for divorce after Scrappy was caught in the DMs being highly inappropriate with another woman.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs on Mondays at 8/7c on MTV.