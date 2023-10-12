Emma Slater blasts DWTS judges for low Week 3 scores

There’s no argument that Mauricio Umansky is one of the weakest dancers on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Mauricio’s first week was stiff as he danced a jive that was just not jiving.

Then, in Week 2, the hunky real estate mogul missed some steps in his salsa, which he blamed on a bit of a blackout following the release of an exploding RHOBH trailer that featured his and Kyle Richards’ fractured marriage.

But The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband danced far better in Week 3 than he did in the first two weeks of the season.

He pulled off a pretty decent Foxtrot with DWTS pro Emma Slater, which impressed nearly everyone — but clearly not a couple of the judges.

Mauricio and Emma scored a 23 out of 40, which seemed pretty low, especially considering they got a seven and six from the judges panel, but it was coupled with two disappointing fives that Emma felt the couple didn’t deserve.

Emma Slater takes aim at DWTS judges

After dancing what she thought was a pretty good Foxtrot with Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater went live on Instagram to complain about what went down with the judges.

She admitted to being “a little disheartened” by the scoring because she thought that her dance with the RHOBH hunk was actually pretty good and that it definitely wasn’t deserving of fives.

She explained that she respects the scoring overall, having been a DWTS pro for years now. However, her gripe is that he “didn’t do a step wrong in that Foxtrot,” so why the low scores?

emma going on ig live saying that the scores were bullshit is so real #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nPHe4dViRC — sky💋 (@missxosky) October 11, 2023

Then, Emma admitted that Mauricio could have held his frame a bit better while leaning back to show what she meant.

“Sometimes it sucks,” she said of the scoring while ranting about how confused she was by the score. She said that they “worked really hard” on Mauricio’s frame and made sure they hit all the moves, which makes the fives, which were the lowest scores handed out all night, feel very undeserved.

Mauricio Umansky was shaken up in Week 2, leading to some mistakes

Mauricio’s Foxtrot was a whole lot better than his Week 2 salsa, where he missed some steps and earned the lowest score of the night.

It was only thanks to his fans voting that kept him in the competition, sending Jamie Lynn Spears home instead.

Ahead of his latest dance, Mauricio explained what happened the week before, claiming that when the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer dropped to promote the new season, it threw him off.

Mauricio’s marriage is a hot topic in the upcoming seasons as he and Kyle Richards are estranged, and rumors won’t stop about a possible romance between Kyle and country star Morgan Wade.

Because his daughters were in the audience to cheer him on, and they weren’t privy to all the RHOBH drama, he claimed that he “blacked out” ahead of his dance and missed some important steps.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.