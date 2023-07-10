Emily Simpson shows off tiny waist in figure-hugging dress for Vegas trip

All eyes have been on Emily Simpson since she debuted her dramatic weight loss, and The Real Housewives of Orange County star has also stepped up her fashion game.

Emily has a hot new body and a hot new wardrobe to go along with it, and we’ve been loving the stylish outfits that the mom of three has been rocking.

She recently stunned in a hot pink dress while on a family trip to Las Vegas and scored a few more fashion points, at least with us.

The 47-year-old has been getting some heat online over the past several days.

After she showed off her svelte body online, people instantly accused Emily of using Ozempic to lose weight much like all the other Housewives.

It wasn’t long before Emily fessed up to her Ozempic use and revealed that she also had liposuction and a breast reduction since she filmed Season 17.

Despite the criticism, the Bravo Housewife has been enjoying her new slender figure, and she had some great fashion moments during her recent getaway.

RHOC star Emily Simpson heats up Las Vegas in a hot pink dress

The RHOC star just shared photos from a recent family trip to Las Vegas, and she rocked a pink, figure-hugging dress during a night out.

The sleeveless outfit featured a corset bodice and a fitted bottom that highlighted Emily’s shrinking waist, complete with heels and gold jewelry.

In the carousel of images posted on Instagram, Emily also wore a white crop top and fitted skirt on another occasion.

“Just got home from a quick weekend trip to Vegas … with kids 🤪🏝️❤️🎇,” wrote Emily in the caption. “The best way to do Vegas with kids is enjoy the Mandalay Bay pool all day, then get a babysitter at night!”

Emily also enjoyed dinner in Sin City with her husband Shane at the popular STK Steakhouse.

“I have to tell you: the first night the DJ at @eatstk was amaze balls! It was like a 90s dream line up of hits! I felt like I was 18 again 🙌🙌,” she shared.

Gina Kirschenheiter defends Emily Simpson amid backlash over Ozempic use

Meanwhile, as Emily continues to field backlash about her Ozempic use, her bestie, Gina Kirschenheiter has her back.

Gina was a guest on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, and she aired her disdain at the critics.

“The Emily thing, it really bothers me, and I get very protective of it because…for six years she had to listen to this narrative of ‘you’re fat, you’re fat,” reasoned Gina, who said that after constant criticism her friend decided to do something about it.

“She gets to this point, she looks better than she’s ever looked, she feels great about herself, and now she’s being slaughtered for that! It’s not right,” exclaimed Gina.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.