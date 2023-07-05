Emily Simpson rocks neon bikini after impressive weight loss

Emily Simpson’s dramatic weight loss has been a topic of conversation lately, and she just gave the critics something else to take about.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country star stole the show during a pool day as she rocked a neon bikini you could spot from a mile away.

It was a day of family fun for Emily and her kids, who were joined by her BFF Gina Kirschenheiter and her brood as well.

We didn’t see Emily’s husband, Shane, or Gina’s boyfriend, Travis, in any of the photos, so it seems the women took one for the team.

Either way, they all had lots of fun during the hot day as the kids swam in the pool and soaked up the sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily, who was once a busy lawyer, has a lot more time to spend with her three kids these days. She recently revealed on RHOC that she’s now a stay-at-home mom, while her husband Shane–who finally passed the bar after failing a few times–is now the one bringing home the bacon.

RHOC star Emily Simpson stuns in a neon bikini for a pool day with her kids

Gina posted a few snaps on her Instagram page as she and Emily rounded up their kids for a group photo by the pool.

“So much fun today with u friend! Love summer days herding cats! 😂❤️ @rhoc_emilysimpson love you!!” she captioned the post.

Emily stood out in the images as she rocked a neon pink two-piece bikini with a white coverup and large sunglasses.

Emily has lost a lot of weight since filming Season 17 of RHOC, which is currently airing, and she recently confessed to using Ozempic and doing liposuction as well as a breast reduction.

Either way, the Bravo Housewife looks great and is feeling more confident than we’ve ever seen her.

Meanwhile, Gina was not dressed as if she had any intention of going into the pool as she rocked a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers while shading from the sun in sunglasses and a hat.



Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are friendship goals

After the photos were posted online, RHOC viewers took to the comments and raved about Gina and Emily’s close friendship.

“If you guys do ever decide to leave RHOC, please consider a spin off Paris/Nicole Simple Life style. Thank you,” said one commenter.

“Love to see the authentic relationships! You are my favorites ❤️,” wrote someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “I’m so glad this show brought you two together. Your friendship is one of my RH favorites.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Someone else added, “Love to see this! You two are true friends not just for a check! The check would be the only reason I would hang with some of those chicks!😂.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.