Emily Simpson shows off her curves in skintight ‘workout onesie’

Emily Simpson showed off her toned physique in a black workout one-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson traded a little black dress for a black workout one-piece.

Emily showed off her curves in a tight black workout onesie recently. She paired it with white sneakers and wore her hair curled and down.

She styled the look with a simple chain necklace and posed with her right hand on her waist to highlight her physique.

The workout onesie is from the California brand L*SPACE, a brand also followed by other Bravo stars like housewives Sonja Morgan and Melissa Gorga and Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid.

Like other outfits Emily rocked, she shared a link to buy the look and a discount code through her partnership with the brand.

Emily encouraged her followers to check out the second photo in her post.

“Make sure you swipe to see the back!” the RHOC star wrote. “I love that you can work out in it or pair it with heels and a jacket and go out!”

The outfit certainly could be styled for many different occasions. The back of the spaghetti strap one-piece featured a crisscross cut-out that would be perfect for a night out.

Emily Simpson flaunts her curves and her confidence

The mom of three has been feeling herself lately.

Emily struggled with her body image in the past, especially after hip replacement surgery in 2019. But now, she put in the work and improved her self-esteem.

She stunned in an Instagram reel she shared earlier last month of different outfits that accentuated her curves.

The best look on Emily is her body confidence.

Emily looks excited ahead of RHOC Season 17

Emily posted a selfie on Saturday, and many fans remarked how different she looked. There’s no doubt that her perfectly executed makeup added to that reaction.

Emily wore her hair down and pushed her bangs to the right in the car selfie.

In the selfie, the OC housewife wore a black blouse with a choker and chain-linked gold hoop earrings.

She tagged her makeup artist in the caption. The attorney then posted details of her look to her story, crediting everyone from her hairstylist to her vitamins. Emily even shared with her thousands of followers the liquid collagen she uses and a link for the discount.

The reality star apparently loved the selfie so much that she made it her new profile picture on her Instagram page.

Emily was seen filming earlier this year with friend and co-star Gina Kirschenheiter.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.