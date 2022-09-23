Emily Miller in stringy bikini with mirror views

Emily Miller smiles posing close up. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Emily Faye Miller is upping the ante as she sizzles in swimwear and includes mirror action.

The Too Hot to Handle star wowed her Instagram followers as she posed in a bikini shortly before the weekend, opting for a super tiny and stringy look and more than showcasing her sensational figure.

The popular reality star posed showing that her workouts are paying off. She also upped her influencer game by tagging a brand.

The photo came as a selfie and showed Emily posing in a green string bikini as she went itty-bitty and drew attention to her toned abs and curvy hips while indoors and barefoot.

In her Story, Emily made sure fans saw a luxurious bedroom display complete with a gilt-framed mirror, plus swanky marbled floors.

The brunette rested one hand at the foot of her bed while angling her hips and crossing her legs. She also hid her face while holding up her smartphone. In a caption for her 2 million followers, the Netflix star wrote:

“Kini from my fav @ajroxx.”

Emily Miller in a bikini.

Emily, much like fellow Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch, became a sensation virtually overnight in 2021, this as millions tuned into the popular reality series amid lockdowns.

Emily Miller admits loving watching the show again

Emily has been profiled for her celebrity status and even asked whether she enjoys watching old episodes of Too Hot to Handle.

“I love watching the show back, I watch it all the time. There will even be days like recently where I am just bored so I’ll randomly just stick it on,” she told Heat World.

Emily Miller embracing celeb status in public

While she might not be chased on a Kim Kardashian level, Emily does appear to be enjoying the limelight, particularly when she’s out in public. Of being recognized, she continued, “I absolutely love it. I always make time for everyone. Even in Morocco, we get recognized by the locals and it’s just so nice. We wouldn’t be here today without them.” Emily also appeared to have caught Heat World’s interest on the beauty front as she dished some fave products.

Emily was born in London, U.K., where she began her career as a model. She now boasts a fashion career via her dealing with clothing brand Oh Polly and is followed by fellow reality face Carly Lawrence.