Emily Larina from 90 Day Fiance and her son are finally headed to Russia to reunite with Sasha

Emily Larina is asking for some pro tips when it comes to traveling with a two-year-old during a pandemic.

The 90 Day Fiance star is on her way to reunite with her husband Sasha, who left ahead of her for their return to Russia.

In a series of Instagram stories, Emily shared some updates about her travels, and it looks like her sister, Betsy, is joining in on the festivities.

The first glimpse of Emily’s travels showed her son, David, watching for airplanes at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport. As David looked out the window at the giant metal birds, she wrote, “Waiting for planes.”

Did Emily announce the official move?

One adorable photo showed the couple’s son, David, sleeping in his stroller with the caption, “He go Russia!” The toddler can also be seen wearing an animal print mask for safety.

Immediately after, Emily posted a slide asking, “Tips for keeping a mask on a 2yo PLEASE.” So it is safe to say David may not have been a fan of the new flying rules.

Luckily, another slide showed the 90 Day Fiance mom making one of her three flights writing, “We made it!” David is sitting comfortably in his own seat while watching his iPad and snacking on a chicken tender and the pair are one-third of the way done with their trek to Russia to reunite with Sasha.

Sasha has been looking forward to moving to Russia

Sasha has been away for six weeks in his homeland setting up the couple’s new life. The personal trainer has not been home in over two years and has shared updates on his trip.

In one of his first posts, he wrote, “Volgograd. Hero City. The city where I was born and raised. The city where my relatives live, as well as the place where I met people dear to me. Wherever you are, whatever you do, do not forget about your homeland.”

So far, it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star has been to his hometown of Volgograd and Moscow. Sasha has met up with friends and family along the way.

Sasha and Emily have decided to relocate

Sasha and Emily shared some surprising news back in June that they would be relocating to Russia so Sasha could be closer to his two other sons.

The original plan was for Sasha’s family to come live in America, but the pandemic put a kibosh on those plans as travel visas are extremely hard to come by.

The move makes sense for the couple even if they had to leave their fur baby with Emily’s mother.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.