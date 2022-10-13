Emily Faye Miller stuns in thigh-skimming miniskirt for hump day thrills

Emily Faye Miller up close Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Emily Faye Miller looked incredible in a recent hump day outfit.

She rocked a blue crop top and a very short black miniskirt.

She paired the look with white ruffled socks underneath a pair of trendy black loafers.

The reality star paired the look with gold hoop earrings and a black box-shaped clutch bag.

Her date night photo was taken by her boyfriend and Too Hot To Handle costar, Cam Holmes.

From posing in lingerie to her bikini outfits, Emily has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Emily Faye Miller’s first cover

Recently, Emily just did her first ever magazine cover, and did it with none other than Revamp magazine UK. The magazine has done a lot of star-studded covers, including her fellow Netflix star Harry Jowsey.

The digital cover included three different stunning looks and was released on July 4 as their July monthly issue

In the cover photo, Emily wore a thin strapped nude color dress with fringe detailing and a white floral pattern.

The second outfit is a maxi dress with a textured v-neck top and a cream tulle skirt that touched the floor. She paired the look with a gold nameplate necklace.

The final look was a dark red dress with sheer lace detailing, showing off her amazing physique.

All three dresses are from the chic bridal company Zeynep Kartal.

Emily’s hair was styled by the iconic hairstylist Huda Okuonghae, known for her work in Pretty Little Thing and Shein campaigns.

Emily Faye Miller on social media

After her appearance on Too Hot To Handle, Emily’s entire life has been displayed on social media, especially her relationship with her boyfriend, Cam Holmes.

The two seemed to break up back in April and recently rekindled their relationship.

She has been very open about what she shares on social media and how people see her.

In her cover interview with Revamp magazine she said, “I guess it’s the cliche thing that we only post what we want people to see. That being said, you have to keep it real. Even on social media, I never put a filter on. People have seen me and followed me in all my glory on Too Hot to Handle, and they’ve followed me because they like me as a person through the good and bad times. There’s no point trying to be fake.”

Emily currently has two million followers on Instagram and has gained well over 50 million likes on Tik Tok.