Emily Bieberly updates 90 Day Fiance fans after Kobe Blaise has major surgery

Kobe underwent a major surgery and his wife Emily detailed what happened. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Kobe Blaise surprised fans by sharing a picture of himself from a hospital bed.

According to the Cameroon native, he had ACL surgery after suffering an injury back in 2019 when he was awaiting his visa approval to come to the US.

He noted, “This is my first time ever having surgery so if you could please send all the prayers and positive vibes my way I would really appreciate it.”

Kobe went on to shoutout his wife Emily Bieberly and her parents, David and Lisa Bieberly, saying that he was in “good hands.”

The picture Kobe shared was of him laying down in his hospital gown on the bed with one hand over his face, but, with a smile as if mid-laugh.

In his Instagram post shared with his 121k followers, he did not include the backstory of what exactly happened to him to get such a terrible injury. However, Emily explained what happened to 90 Day fans.

Emily Bieberly told 90 Day Fiance fans how Kobe Blaise hurt himself

Over on her Instagram Stories, Emily reshared a two-picture collage post from a 90 Day fan page. One showed Kobe smiling and sitting up from his hospital, while another showed Kobe sitting down while Emily’s dad, David, stood over him smiling with his hands on Kobe’s shoulders.

Emily noted over the reshare, “Kobe’s surgery was a success!” She also thanked their supporters for the “sweet comments and love” before saying, “David’s be keeping an eye on his son-in-law since he’s got back home.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily then did a selfie video to address her 90 Day following and reiterate her appreciation for the support. She said that Kobe’s surgery went well, but that were a couple of extra tears in his knee.

She acknowledged that a lot of fans wanted to know how he injured his ACL and Emily said that Kobe was an active guy. She further stated that when he was back in Cameroon before coming to America, he was playing handball and got the injury while doing the sport.

Emily said that Kobe complained about pain in his knee and she assured him that when he got a job and insurance he could get his leg fixed. So when he did get the job and the insurance they went through with the procedure.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are on 90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?

After Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Emily announced that she and Kobe were selected to be cast members on the commentary 90 Day spinoff, Pillow Talk.

The pair lay in bed watching current episodes of Happily Ever After while giving their thoughts, opinions, and judgments as they interact with each other.

It’s still unknown whether they will also be on Pillow Talk: The Other Way, for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which airs at the end of January.

90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?