Emily Bieberly shows off baby daughter Scarlett’s adorable wardrobe of ‘summer dresses’

Emily Bieberly showed off her daughter Scarlett’s summer wardrobe. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers found out midway through Season 9 that Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise were pregnant.

When news of the pregnancy broke, Emily shared her ultrasound photos, and by the time of the Tell All, viewers could look at pictures of baby Scarlett on Emily’s social media.

Now that Emily has two young children, her Instagram is flooded with pictures and videos of them.

Recently, Emily shared an adorable video of Scarlett in different summer dresses.

When Emily and Kobe got pregnant while living in Emily’s parent’s house, they went against the one rule Emily’s father, David, had.

Emily is a stay-at-home mom now, and Kobe works full-time. But when they got pregnant, David was financially supporting Emily, Kobe, and baby Koban. Emily and Kobe appear to still live with Emily’s parents, although they’ve stated they know they need to move.

In an Instagram video shared with Emily’s 124k followers, she showed Scarlett sitting on the bed before the video cut to Emily helping Scarlett stand as she modeled a multicolored dress.

The video then cuts to Scarlett sitting again in a floral patterned dress with a headband and clutch.

Scarlett was then filmed wearing a blue dress with a different headband. She was smiling throughout the video.

In the caption, Emily wrote, “We love a good summer dress! Since we are moving into fall, I wanted to share some of our favorite dresses this summer.”

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are now on Pillow Talk

In late August, Emily took to her Instagram to share the news that she and Kobe had been selected to be commentators on the 90 Day spinoff, Pillow Talk.

Emily gushed, “GUESS WHAT?!??! If you miss seeing us on tv we have some exciting news WE ARE BACK! We are super excited to share that you will be seeing us on pillow talk this season of Happily Ever After.”

Emily and Kobe’s banter between themselves about the content on the show will be something fans can look forward to as viewers know that Emily is very opinionated and Kobe likes to challenge her.

Joining Emily and Kobe on this season’s cast of Pillow Talk will be their fellow Season 9 castmates, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer.

90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?