Emily Bieberly shares stunning throwback photos of her mom Lisa with 90 Day Fiance fans

Emily Bieberly has been in the hot seat most of this 90 Day Fiance season, both on and off-screen. It looks like she may have just tried to deflect some of the heat off of herself by drawing attention to throwback photos of her mom, Lisa.

Through her Instagram, Emily made a post that featured black and white photos of her mom in her younger days, where she looked stunning and a lot like Emily.

90 Day Fiance fans have seen Lisa and Emily’s dad David in every episode of 90 Day Fiance that Emily has been in. Emily lives with them and depends on them financially as well as for support in watching her and Kobe Blaise’s son Koban.

Emily Bieberly shared throwback photos of her mom Lisa

Emily made a montage post on Instagram that featured several pictures of a black and white photoshoot her mom, Lisa, did in her younger days.

90 Day viewers have come to know Lisa by her stunning white/gray hair on the show, and in Emily’s post, her hair was a dark brunette color.

The video showed Lisa with her hair up in the first image, followed by her hair looking big and curly and a lot like Emily’s.

Emily used the song, “She Bad” as the backdrop to the post.

In the caption, Emily wrote, “Okay mom, I see you (heart eyes emoji.)” She also dropped Lisa’s Instagram handle, @lisa90daymom.

It’s unclear what prompted the throwback appreciation post, but 90 Day fans got a further glimpse into Emily’s family nonetheless.

Emily Bieberly’s family has been very involved in her relationship with Kobe Blaise

Emily’s parents have had a major role in both Emily’s and now Kobe’s lives because of how dependent they both are on Emily’s family.

While her family was getting to know Kobe and how he acted around his son Koban, Lisa vocalized that she didn’t feel entirely comfortable not chaperoning.

Lisa was also privy to the time Kobe told Emily to “Shut the f**k up,” during an argument they had in front of her.

Emily’s dad David and sister Madeline accompanied Kobe to pick out a ring for Emily, which also solidified their involvement in Emily’s and Kobe’s relationship.

90 Day Fiance viewers will almost certainly be seeing more of Emily’s family and the part they play in Emily, Kobe, and Koban’s lives.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.