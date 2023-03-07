90 Day Fiance alum Emily Bieberly and her husband, Kobe Blaise, enjoyed an evening together to celebrate a good cause.

The photogenic couple got dressed up to attend a gala, and they looked fantastic.

Emily shared a photo from their evening on Instagram, where she and Kobe posed outside a restaurant.

In the shot, Emily was a vision in a black maxi cocktail dress with a deep V-neck and side thigh slit. Emily’s floor-length number featured a wrap neckline, and its bodycon design accentuated her curves.

Emily’s black manicured nails perfectly complemented her ensemble, and her makeup was perfection with lush lashes and hot pink lip color.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Kansas native showed her support for her 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmate, Miona Bell, in the form of her Miona Beauty ponytail.

For his part, Kobe looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, black slacks, and black dress shoes. Emily and Kobe cozied up to each other for the shot, delivering their best smiles for the photo op.

“My love and I on the evening of the CKF gala. Learning all about the programs Salina has to offer for the women in our town,” Emily captioned the share, adding, “Yes, I’m wearing a @mionabeauty ponytail and yes you need one too! #obsessed.”

Emily’s dress, as she shared in her Instagram Story, is from Amazon and is currently on sale for $39.99. The formal maxi dress by WanMem is available in nine other color options and comes in sizes S through XXL.

Emily has used her 90 Day Fiance fame to become a social media influencer

With her fame from appearing on TLC, Emily has garnered 155,000 followers on Instagram. As a stay-at-home mom to two young children with a vibrant personality, Emily has become a successful social media influencer.

She promotes everything from her favorite home goods products to health supplements to women’s apparel. She has supported another 90 Day Fiance star, Molly Hopkins, by repping her LiviRae Lingerie brand on Instagram.

In a post from December 2022, Emily modeled several different bras from Molly’s collection, pointing out that she “absolutely loves” the comfortable pieces, and provided her followers with a discount code.

Emily also took advantage of Molly’s business’s virtual fittings, which is a great service for anyone, like Emily, who can’t physically visit her shop’s location in Georgia.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.