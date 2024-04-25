Emily Balch shares photo from MAFS finale with her ‘soul sisters’ Clare, Lauren and Becca

Emily Balch, Lauren Good, Becca Haley, and Clare Kerr are getting dragged online, but they’re not letting the backlash break them apart.

Emily posted a group snap from the Married at First Sight Season 17 finale and sent love to her “soul sisters” on social media, expressing gratitude for meeting them.

Meanwhile, MAFS fans have turned against the foursome after having their backs through most of the season.

Things took a turn when the men spilled the tea about what was going on behind the scenes, noting that the women were in on a plan to fake their storylines.

The husbands took responsibility at the reunion for their part in the deception and even apologized to their wives for how things ended.

However, the pink pact stuck to their story, claiming the men were the masterminds and they were simply following their husbands’ lead.

The women’s behavior at the reunion didn’t sit well with viewers, and since then, they’ve been getting roasted online.

Emily Balch shares photos with her MAFS ‘soul sisters’

Say what you want about Emily and her crew because the foursome are sticking together until the end.

Emily posted a photo on her Instagram Story from the Where Are They Now special that showed her enjoying a night out with the women six months after the reunion.

The snap showed Lauren with her arms around Emily, with Becca and Clare on the other couch as they smiled for the photo.

“I can’t express enough how I’m forever grateful for immediately finding & leaving this process with my soul sisters,” she wrote.

The 29-year-old expressed unconditional love for her besties, adding, “I’m so incredibly proud of us.”

Emily Balch snaps a group photo. Pic credit: @balch_so_hard/Instagram

Emily added another message at the bottom of her post saying that after the final episode of Season 17 airs, they can officially start the “next chapter of life.”

“Cheers… to many more years of growing + glowing my queens,” she added.

Emily Balch says Clare Kerr is her ride-or-die

Emily was posting up a storm on social media, adding another photo, this time of her and Clare Kerr, also featured in the MAFS finale episode.

The snap showed the duo as they paused from chowing down on their sushi meal to snap a photo for Instagram.

“Sushi sneak peek // shout out to my ride or die @clarebearkerr – we ridinnnnn baby togetha, foreva & to the very end,” Emily captioned the Instagram post.

Emily Balch and Clare Kerr. Pic credit: @balch_so_hard/Instagram

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.