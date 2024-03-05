Emily accuses Brennan of trying to ‘silence’ her as she exposes his behavior on Decision Day

Emily Balch had the Married at First experts in shock when she exposed Brennan Shoykhet’s behavior behind the scenes.

The season is coming to an end at last, and Decision Day is mere hours away.

From the clips we’ve seen so far, it promises to be more interesting than the entire season, as Emily and Brennan are taking aim at each other.

It’s all going down in Episode 20, titled “Decision Day Round One,” which means there will be a round two.

The upcoming episode will focus on the original couples that tied the knot early on in the season: Cameron Frazer and Clare Kerr, Orion Martzloff and Lauren Good, as well as Becca Haley and Austin Reed.

Michael and Chloe tied the knot later in the season, which means their Decision Day will come at a later date.

In the meantime, viewers are ready for Season 17 to wrap up, with many calling it the worst one yet.

Emily Balch accuses Brennan Shoykhet of trying to silence her

Buckle up buttercups because Emily and Brennan brought all the smoke on Decision Day.

Monsters and Critics recently shared a snippet of Brennan and Emily’s altercation, but that was only the beginning.

Another spoiler for the upcoming episode shows the former couple in a heated faceoff as the experts look on in surprise.

“You have tried to silence me, telling me to delete diary cams and trying to control the narrative,” exclaims Emily.

“You told me you wanted to go to war with me,” responds Brennan.

As Emily accuses the 28-year-old of making the situation “hostile,” he claps back, “You told me everyone hates me, everyone’s against me!”

“I did not say that, when did I say that?” says Emily, who later adds, “I don’t know what reality you’re living in, that’s the scary part.”

MAFS viewers are Team Emily all the way

Meanwhile, you would be hard-pressed to find one comment on social media in support of Brennan.

MAFS viewers have been Team Emily from the beginning, and their allegiance hasn’t changed.

“Breenon is a ticking time bomb. He was negative the entire time. Put in 0 effort. Why did he even sign up?” questioned one commenter.

“Brennan never gave the marriage a chance! He put in zero effort. Poor Emily needs a do over,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Why was Brennon even picked to be on the show???? Did he just want to be on tv?? ‘Experts’ need to be changed. Something needs to change!”

Another commenter said, “We know where this is going. No one will be together. Cancel this season. Don’t go back to Denver. 😂.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.