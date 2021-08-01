Elly Steffen on Love Island USA: Who is the new Islander and where can you find her on Instagram?

Elly Steffen on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Elly Steffen is one of three new girls showing up on Love Island USA Sunday night.

With fan voting likely to send some Islanders home on Sunday night, three more new girls get a chance to turn some heads in the villa and test the relationships on the island.

Elly will have as good of a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Elly Steffen on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Elly Steffen.

Elly is a 22-year-old receptionist intern from Chicago, Illinois.

Elly has her own website at ellysteffen.com where she reveals she is also a model signed with 10 Management in Chicago, a boutique agency dedicated to the discovery and management of top-tier talent.

Elly has appeared in Vigour Magazine with Discoteque and has a lot of photos on her site of her in Nike gear as well.

Her website only has her measurements and has no other information about her, including where she went to college or what she does outside of modeling.

It does indicate on her website that her ancestry is Eastern Indian/Caucasian.

How can you follow Elly Steffen on Instagram?

You can follow Elly Steffen on Instagram at @ellysteffen.

Her bio reveals that she is a graduate in Neuroscience, although it is unclear where she attended college.

Elly has no intro post on her Instagram account, and her last post came from five weeks ago, with her on the cover of Vigour Magazine.

Despite working as a model, her Instagram has only 88 total posts.

Elly has under 4,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Elly find love with on Love Island USA?

Elly will head into the villa after some cast members possibly get voted off after a fan vote. This could leave things open with one or two of the guys.

Right now, Cinco Holland is single and there is a chance that Jeremy Hershberg could end up single again if Genny Shawcross gets voted off the island.

So, who will Elly hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Elly ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.