Ellie Rose of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way talks regretting filming, ‘not exactly sure if I would do it again’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer Ellie Rose opened up about whether she regretted filming the show and revealed whether she would do it again.

Ellie Rose is one of the newest cast members on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Ellie met Victor while vacationing in the Caribbean, and the two hit it off quickly, but not without hurdles in their relationship.

Being apart for eight months during a pandemic, Victor’s admitted infidelity and even a hurricane couldn’t keep the two apart, despite their unlikely romance.

The 45-year-old Seattle native gave up her successful pizza shop to move to the remote Caribbean island of Providencia to be with her love interest, Victor McLean.

Ellie Rose opens up about her experience filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Now, Ellie is opening up about her experience filming for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in a new interview conducted by KING-TV, headquartered in her hometown of Seattle, Washington. You can watch the full interview below.

Speaking of why she decided to allow cameras to follow her and Victor’s love story, Ellie said, “I’m pretty private. [I did it] just for the experience of it. It was just something that was fun to do.”

Ellie reminisced about her pizza shop, Central Pizza, located in Seattle’s Central District.

“That neighborhood, it’s multiple people that come in all the time, so it’s kind of like a Cheers type of place, I would say,” Ellie said of her beloved pizza shop that she left behind for a shot at love.

Ellie Rose is adjusting to being recognized

Ellie’s pizza shop has earned her the title of “The Pizza Lady” by Seattle locals, and though surprised to hear it, Ellie doesn’t mind the nickname.

She laughingly admitted, “I did not know that because I try to stay off the internet.” Ellie added, “But it’s funny. There’s a lot of worse things I could be called.”

She told K5, “It’s a little surreal. Some of it’s kind of cool because of the emotional stuff you maybe forgot about, and you can kind of relive what you were feeling.”

“And then some of it, I’m like, ‘I don’t actually remember saying that.’ It’s weird now that it’s actually on air, and people recognize you and stuff. And guess what? The masks? You still get recognized with those on,” Ellie continued.

Due to contract limitations with TLC, Ellie couldn’t disclose her location — at least not until December 5, when the Season 3 finale will air.

When it comes to reminiscing on her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ellie was candid about her intentions moving forward.

Would Ellie film a reality TV show again?

“I mean, I don’t regret it, but I’m not exactly sure if I would do it again,” Ellie revealed.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way said that Ellie is “desperate” for leaving behind a successful career to be with Victor.

Providencia is a tiny, underdeveloped eight-square-mile island off the coast of Colombia that was ravaged by Hurricane Iota, a Category 5 hurricane, last year.

Victor’s living conditions even before Hurricane Iota were less than what Ellie is used to in the United States, and she has sent him money for repairs and upgrades.

Coupled with the fact that Victor cheated on Ellie, it has many fans of The Other Way wondering why Victor would be considered such a catch.

Ellie tragically lost her first husband to an unexpected drug overdose, and she admitted that it changed her. Instead of focusing on the bad in her life, Ellie chooses to focus on the good and what could be.

“Probably losing somebody that close to you, changes… I don’t know. I think people could go different ways,” Ellie admitted in an earlier interview.

Ellie chose to act on a leap of faith to be with Victor and doesn’t have any regrets, explaining, “Maybe they would just build a wall around them, which maybe I did for a long time, but also just being more willing to take that leap of faith because you just never know.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.