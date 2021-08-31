Ellie is giving 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers Stephanie Davison vibes

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that new cast member Ellie is giving off Stephanie Davison vibes. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way kicked off with an introduction to new cast member Ellie, and her relationship with Victor is giving viewers Stephanie Davison vibes.

There are similarities between the two women and their relationships that critics have been commenting on. Possibly the fact that they are American women with younger men from the Caribbean has drawn viewer attention that way.

Viewers don’t know too much about the dynamic between Victor and Ellie as they do with Stephanie, Ryan, and Harris. However, it does appear that Ellie has the money and therefore holds the cards in that aspect, much like Stephanie did.

With that in mind, observers took to social media following the premiere to compare the two women.

Critics think Ellie is giving off Stephanie Davison vibes on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Many people who watched the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have commented that Ellie gives them Stephanie Davison vibes.

Whether it be from their privileged American backgrounds and choice of men, or the thought that Ellie might become a little crazy like Stephanie did, onlookers spoke up about the comparison.

One person tweeted, “Oofff I don’t wanna be too quick to judge but this woman is giving me Stephanie w/ Ryan&Harris flashbacks.”

Ellie Rose and Victor have a lot to overcome to be a successful couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The major bomb that Ellie dropped is that Victor cheated on her and had an entire relationship with another woman just seven months ago. Ellie only found out when the woman messaged her to stay away from her boyfriend.

When Ellie confronted Victor, he did not take responsibility and instead said that this woman trapped him. He told Ellie it was over with the other woman and that it would never happen again. That was enough for Ellie to take him back and start making plans to move to Providencia to be with him.

Aside from the cheating, they will need to deal with the real issue of rebuilding after Category 5 Hurricane Iota demolished the small Colombian island.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.