Elli Rowe on American Idol: Who is the singer and where can you find her on Instagram?

American Idol is preparing for the top 24, and tonight’s episode in Hawaii is the last pre-recorded.

Tonight is also the first time that fans at home get to vote on their favorites.

This is important since so many viewers have voiced disappointment at some of the eliminated singers so far. Now, it is all up to the fans.

This will give Elli Rowe a chance to prove herself and try to move on to the top 20 round next week.

Here is what you need to know about Elli Rowe.

Who is Elli Rowe on American Idol?

Elli Rowe is a 19-year-old college student from Belmont University in Nashville. She is studying Commercial Music and taught herself to play the piano and guitar when she was 11.

She can also play the banjo, fiddle, and mandolin.

While Elli lives in Tennessee, she is originally from Minnesota. She has also been writing songs for most of her life and wants to be a songwriter as much as she wants to be a singer.

She also released her own three-song EP in 2022 called Pause, and it is available on music streaming platforms.

To make it onto the show, Elli did something daring. She performed her own song in the Zoom call that earned her the invite to the televised auditions round.

In her auditions round performance, Elli sang Give You Blue by Allen Stone while playing the piano. All three judges gave her a yes and a golden ticket. Lionel Richie even gave her a standing ovation.

“You are the poster child for the phrase ‘melody is key.’ When simplicity is infused in that, you have a magical substance, my dear. I just loved your whole being,” Lionel Richie said.

To make it to the top 24, Elli sang Fields of Gold by Sting in the Showstoppers round and earned her trip to Hawaii and the chance to impress fans and move on to the top 20.

How to follow Elli Rowe on Instagram

American Idol fans can follow Elli Rowe on Instagram at @ellirowe.

She has only 66 posts but has 5,873 followers.

Her last two Instagram posts were all about the top 24 round.

In the first, she shared a video with Jimmie Allen, and she was in the background.

“Beyond thankful to have had you as a mentor in Hawaii. you’re the best!! everyone tune into @americanidol TONIGHT to watch and VOTE!,” she wrote in the caption.

In her next post, she showed how fans could vote for her.

Through the ABC website, the American Idol app, or via text at “21523,” fans can vote for Elli Rowe with her number of “2.”

Fans can vote ten times on each platform, meaning each person can vote 30 times for their favorite singer.

