Ella Johnson shared throwback beach picture with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Ella Johnson has been standing up to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters online and one of the ways she is doing that has been through pictures of herself where she either dispels hate or shows that she lives her best life.

She did just that in a recent Instagram post which was a throwback photo of her on the beach in Thailand.

Ella’s obesity is something that both she and Johnny have talked about on the show and it has been a talking point around the internet so she made a bold move by sharing a picture that shows off more skin.

An old beach pic of Ella Johnson was shared with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Ella has recently been body-shamed on social media and furthermore attacked for her interest in Asian culture and Asian men but she has not let that stop her from living her best life and sharing her posts on Instagram

In a post from December of 2019 in Thailand, Ella shared a picture of herself on the beach where her upper body and legs are visible, which is more skin than 90 Day viewers have seen from her on the show.

90 Day viewers know from Ella talking about it on Before the 90 Days, that the purpose of her Thailand trip was to meet an Indian man she met online but things went sour after he refused to be intimate with her because of her size.

Ella was given praise in the comments section of her post and with one fan remarking, “Looking fantastic girl (heart eyes emojis).”

Another supporter exclaimed, “Yes, Queen! Out there livin’ your best life!”

Will Ella Johnson and Johnny meet in America on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Before the 90 Days viewers have seen Johnny be very supportive of Ella’s weight loss goals and have heard about the couple’s plans to meet for the first time.

Since the coronavirus pandemic is a major concern, their plan was for Johnny to fly from China to Singapore where he would then spend two weeks quarantining before coming to America. Unfortunately, they got the news that Johnny’s Singapore visa got denied.

Johnny is also the primary financial provider for his parents and son and is worried about how he will support them if he goes to America for three months as their plan dictates.

Before the 90 Days fans will have to stay tuned this season to find out if Ella and Johnny can overcome their logistical obstacles and finally meet in person after being in a relationship for over a year.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.