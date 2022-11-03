Elizabeth Weber looked amazing in skintight pants. Pic credit:@ewebzz/Instagram

The weather did not stop Elizabeth Weber from showing off her latest outfit. The Love Island USA star was seen in front of a pier, letting fans know things were not what they seemed.

The Season 1 Islander posed in front of the water in a monochromatic activewear set.

She wore a black sports bra that had multiple straps along her back. She paired it with spandex leggings that had mesh paneling along the seams. The mesh had the Alo logo repeated into a crisscross pattern for a chic look.

The weather would later get to the reality star. However, Elizabeth wore an oversized tan teddy coat instead of leaving the pier.

She wore her blonde hair down for the first two photos and let it flow in the wind.

She would later put her hair in a ponytail to show off her stunning makeup. The model wore pink eyeshadow and nude lipstick for a natural look.

Elizabeth Weber channeled gossip girl with Revolve

Elizabeth Weber decided to use her partnership with Revolve to create a preppy outfit. The model stood in front of a black wall to model the brand’s clothes.

The reality star wore a houndstooth blazer that cropped right at her waist. She paired it with a satin miniskirt that showed off her long legs. For her shoes, she chose white knee-high boots that elevated the outfit.

She accessorized the ensemble with a rhinestone headband and a small black bag.

For her hair, the blonde wore it down in a straight center part.

The Life ain’t Like the Movies actress went for a natural makeup look with neutral eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick.

Elizabeth seemed pleased with the outfit and stated that Blair Waldorf, a Gossip Girl character, would approve of her outfit.

Elizabeth Weber is ready for fall in her all-brown outfit

Elizabeth Weber is enjoying the cool weather in a gorgeous monochromatic outfit. Sponsored by Alo Yoga, she looked stunning walking down the street for their promotional photoshoot.

She wore a long sleeve crop top that stopped right under the bust. She paired it with high-waist trousers that were tailored perfectly for her.

The After the Island podcast host kept the accessories minimal with a thin necklace and dark brown sunglasses.

She curled her long hair and let it cascade off her shoulders.

As she is known to keep her makeup light, the television personality wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.