Elizabeth Turner posted some stunning snaps from a weekend spent with her friends in Laguna Beach.

The model and psychology grad student, who is currently dating The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer, shared a carousel with her 993,000 followers, which included 10 photos from the sunny weekend when the group celebrated her friends’ engagement.

The first image showed Elizabeth, who is currently 30 years old, standing on a balcony against a beautiful sunset backdrop, wearing a light brown bodycon dress by Éterne that showed off her slim but curvy figure.

She wore beige boots on her feet and kept her accessories to a minimum, choosing to wear only a gold link watch.

The girls celebrated their friend Katie Austin’s engagement by spending time tanning on the beach, going out for a meal, and cozying up with blankets on the balcony after sunset.

Elizabeth expressed her gratitude along with her upload by saying in the caption, “Life has been so hectic recently. So it was truly an honor to slow down and be a part of the most joyful weekend celebrating my bestie’s engagement!!! Such a beautiful weekend filled with so much love and friendship!”

Elizabeth Turner follows a strict vegan diet

As a model for brands including Guess, it’s no surprise that Elizabeth looks after her body and works out regularly. However, she also credits a strict vegan diet with keeping her in shape.

Elizabeth has been vegan since the fifth grade and often speaks out on animal abuse and advocates for animal charities.

As for her diet, she explained to PETA that it’s her greatest joy when people she knows also choose to become vegan. Elizabeth says her favorite foods include vegan nachos and “any kind of potato.” She admits that her diet also keeps her energized and stops her from feeling bogged down during workouts.

Elizabeth Turner launches collection with B Swim

Elizabeth’s vegan diet also helps her to stay slim, as she’s often photographed wearing tiny bikinis.

This week she launched her latest collection with the swimwear brand B Swim, along with her best friend and Sports Illustrated model, Christen Harper.

The Elizabeth and Christen collection features a number of gorgeous prints and styles in bright colors with adjustable fits.

The pair shared a stunning post on social media showing Elizabeth wearing a printed blue strapless bikini and Christen wearing a cobalt blue triangle two-piece.

They shared their launch news excitedly and wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce the launch of our BFF collection we designed together in collaboration with @b_swim !!!! We had so much fun designing this collection- which is inspired by all of our bestie travel adventures!! We can’t wait to show you the rest of the suits from the collection 🥹🤍.”

Elizabeth and Christen’s collection for B Swim is available to shop now!