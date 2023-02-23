90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn Potthast has repeatedly proved that she is fitness goals.

The mom of two, who has appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise in every season Elizabeth has been on, works hard to achieve her enviable figure.

While she has posted workout videos to her Instagram Story in the past, her most recent one took fans through a different set of exercises she does to maintain her gains.

Jenn began her exercises while wearing a short-sleeved light gray crop top that stopped mid-chest with a black sports bra underneath. The top half of her look was paired with blue marble leggings.

She remarked that she was “solo dolo” in her exercises and tagged someone in the caption over the video.

Jenn shared several different exercises with followers that showed off her stamina, strength, balance, and determination.

Jenn Potthast took 90 Day Fiance fans through her exercise routine

Jenn’s workout Instagram Story series started with her squatting while bringing a kettlebell up to her chest from between her legs using momentum and muscle.

She placed the kettlebell on a round weight on the floor and pushed it forward before stopping to do deep kettlebell squats and sliding the combo back on the astroturf.

The following clip showed Jenn quickly shuffling alternating legs on a weight bench.

A fresh shot showed Jenn doing weighted hip thrusts with a dumbbell. Over that clip, Jenn remarked, “Also, I did 235 on hip bridges before this set [exhausted and melting face emojis’ my heaviest yet. Needless to say, these felt light af.”

Next came single-leg jumping lunges done stationary with one foot on the weight bench.

At the end of the Stories-long post, Jenn took a boomerang-style shot of herself in the mirror while smiling after her accomplishments.

Jenn Potthast caused speculation after being seen with another 90 Day Fiance cast member

Outside of her gym dedication and recognition, Jenn made headlines recently after she was spotted with another 90 Day Fiance cast member.

That reality TV alum was Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest from Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh Weinstein.

On Josh’s Instagram Story, he shared a video in a bar-type setting with music. The selfie video showed Josh smiling with a drink in his hand as Jenn rested her head on his. Jenn was doing a kiss face before she broke into a smile while Josh stuck his tongue out.

They did not talk in the video, and Josh did not add a caption, save for tagging Jenn.

Since the video, neither Josh nor Jenn have said anything about their relationship statuses.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.