Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shows off her small waist and backside in gym wear

Jenn Potthast flexed for 90 Day Fiance fans in a thirst trap video showing her small waist and backside. Pic credit: TLC

Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast, spiced up the internet with a progress video of her body to honor her hard work at the gym.

The video highlighted the gains in her backside as well as her tiny waist. She accompanied the thirst trap with a caption that reminded 90 Day fans what is possible by putting in work at the gym.

Jenn wore workout leggings and a crop top to show off her toned figure.

90 Day viewers have seen Jenn on every season and spinoff that Elizabeth has been on, from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance to Seasons 4-6 of Happily Ever After?.

Jenn has also made appearances on 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day Diaries.

Jenn Potthast showed off her figure in gym clothes to 90 Day Fiance fans

Jenn looked happy and confident in a video she posted to her Instagram stories, where she showed off her gains from working out.

The video focused on her backside and tiny waist.

She wore a white crop top with a sports bra paired with marble print workout leggings that left little to the imagination.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the video’s caption, Jenn wrote, “Issa check in. This is your daily reminder, take yo a** to the gym.”

Jenn showed off her gym gains. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

Jenn Potthast appeared on 90 Day Diaries with her dad Chuck Potthast

90 Day Fiance fans most recently saw Jenn on 90 Day Diaries, where she accompanied her dad and Potthast patriarch, Chuck, to get a new wardrobe.

Jenn offered her full support to her dad and gave honest opinions as Chuck aimed to get back into the dating game.

Jenn also urged her dad to see her relationship coach friend, which Chuck obliged.

Chuck opened up about the bladder cancer he had several years back during that episode. He was able to beat it, but the doctors did have to remove his entire bladder, which resulted in him needing to wear an ostomy bag for the rest of his life.

When Chuck saw Jenn’s relationship coach friend, she gave Chuck the advice that he needed to become more comfortable with himself and his body before he could start sharing his life with another person.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.