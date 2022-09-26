Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shows off her bikini body

Jenn Potthast showed off her killer curves while on vacation. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have already gotten several doses of Elizabeth Potthast’s sisters Jenn Potthast and Becky Lichtwerch this season.

Elizabeth’s sisters have appeared on every season within the 90 Day franchise that Elizabeth has been on, including an appearance on 90 Day Bares All.

With that said, Jenn has a social media presence and recently showed off her confidence and killer body while wearing a bikini for a mirror picture.

The mom of two wore a small stringy beige bikini while on a vacation that drew attention to the body she works hard for.

Jenn posed with her phone obscuring most of her face and wore her hair down and slightly crimped while her manicured hand gripped the phone to snap the picture. Jenn’s other hand was placed on her thigh, and no there was no obvious filter over the photo.

On Instagram, Jenn, whose handle is @thejaylyndavis, tends to share pre or post-workout mirror shots of herself that showcase her dedication to the gym.

Elizabeth Potthast got mad at her sisters on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Elizabeth got mad at Jenn and Becky for going back on their word regarding their feelings about attending their mom’s birthday.

The three sisters had previously fought with their mom Pamela about attending the party because their brother Charlie Potthast was going to be there, and they thought he had an alcohol problem. Specifically, they thought that he was not taking steps to help his problem and that their mom was enabling him and in denial about the truth regarding Charlie’s drinking.

They were on the same page about not being around Charlie at that point, but Becky and Jenn told Elizabeth last episode that they were going to go to support their mom.

Elizabeth said she still wasn’t going to go, and then Becky and Jenn took aim at Andrei as being the reason for the rift in their family, a position they have often taken.

Jenn Potthast is verified on Instagram

Becky angrily took to her Instagram to express her dismay that her request to be verified on Instagram ahead been denied.

She pointed out that neither her, Jenn, their dad Chuck Potthast, brother Charlie, nor sister-in-law Megan Potthast had been verified either despite being around the 90 Day franchise for seven years.

It looks like Becky’s address to Instagram may have partially worked because now she and Jenn are both verified on the social platform.

