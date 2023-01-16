Jenn Potthast answered a question and showed off her physique. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast, recently flexed for her fans and opened up about her dating life.

Jenn, who goes by @thejaylyndavis on Instagram where she has 55.3k followers, loves to show off her fit and toned physique.

In one such mirror selfie thirst trap, Jenn was wearing a black hoodie on top with gray and black marble leggings. She lifted the back of her sweatshirt up to reveal her gains as a slight smirk could be seen on her face from behind the phone.

Not only did the Floridian beauty treat her following to a flattering picture of herself, but she also answered fans’ questions in a Q&A.

One person asked Jenn why she was still single, to which Jenn answered, “This Q always makes me laugh, lol.” She elaborated that she was “stingy” with her love and took relationships very seriously.

She remarked, “I’ll never be in a relationship just to be in one. It’s gotta feel right all the way around.”

She noted that she will remain single until she feels “committed 100% to that person” and vice versa. She claimed that “it’s somewhat hard to date when you have your own. I think a lot of men are intimidated by that,” further saying that it was going to take someone “super special” to scoop her up.

Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

Jenn Potthast was not verified on Instagram for a long time

Jenn, along with her and Elizabeth’s sister Becky Lichtwerch, brother Charlie Potthast, and father Chuck Potthast, have all gotten a lot of screen time over the years that Elizabeth has been in the 90 Day franchise.

With that said, earlier this year Becky went on an Instagram Story tirade against Instagram for not verifying her, Jenn, Charlie, or Chuck on the social platform.

She demanded answers for their verified request denials and talked about the fact that she and her siblings had been on TV for seven years on the show.

Becky’s persistence paid off, however, because now she, Jenn, and Chuck are all verified. Charlie and his wife Megan Potthast still do not have the blue checkmarks.

Jenn was missing from the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Jenn usually makes an appearance at the Happily Ever After? Tell All, typically to talk about Elizabeth’s husband Andrei Castravet and the problems he’s caused their family.

However, Jenn was missing from the Season 7 Tell All. Instead, Becky and Charlie were there to talk about the drama between Andrei and their family.

In the past, Jenn has also been on 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.