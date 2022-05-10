Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shares thirst trap of her backside with 90 Day fiance fans

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shared a picture showing off her backside to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

All of 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast’s siblings who appeared within the franchise have a social media presence. However, Elizabeth’s sister Jenn often uses hers to show thirst traps and her workout progress.

In a recent Instagram story, Jenn focused the video on the gains in her backside as she wore workout legging that flattered her look.

Jenn is a divorced mom of two daughters who lives in the Tampa Bay, Florida area, where the rest of the Potthast Family also resides.

90 Day Fiance viewers have criticized Jenn for her involvement and opinions on her sister’s relationship with Andrei and his connection to their family business.

90 Day viewers have seen Jenn in every season Elizabeth has been featured on, and she even appeared on 90 Day Bares All.

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn showed off her backside to 90 Day Fiance fans

Elizabeth’s sister Jenn, who goes by @thejaylyndavis on social media, likes to make it known through her Instagram that she works out and tries hard to take care of her body.

She also likes to show off her results, as evidenced by a recent mirror video where she tried to focus on her backside.

Jenn wore a white crop top with marbled blue high-waisted workout legging as she posed in a way that accentuated her behind.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

A small caption was in the corner of the video that read, “workout done (checkmark emoji).”

Jenn Potthast showed off her behind as she told 90 Day fans she was done with her workout. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

Jenn is the only one of Elizabeth’s blood-related sisters that post photos or videos of this nature. Elizabeth’s sister-in-law Megan, who is her brother Charlie Potthast’s wife, regularly posts bikini pictures or other flirtatious images that show off her body.

Jenn Potthast was recently featured on 90 Day Diaries with her dad Chuck Potthast

Jenn and Chuck Potthast appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, where Chuck’s dating life was discussed.

In the episode, Jenn took Chuck shopping to try and get him fitted in a new style that might be more attractive to potential suitors. The pair had fun in the dressing room as Chuck tried different looks.

With a new style, Chuck saw Jenn’s relationship coach friend, who gave him the advice that he needed to be happy and secure within himself before he tried to start dating people.

Chuck’s battle with cancer had resulted in him having his bladder removed, which caused the need for him to use an ostomy bag for the rest of his life.

On social media, Chuck received a ton of support and encouragement from the 90 Day community, many of which want to see him on 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.