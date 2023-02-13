Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast, recently showed off her killer body with an inspiring message about her “fit life journey.”

The confident mom of two shared a Reel with her 55,500 followers where she flexed her ab muscles while trying to inspire.

In the short mirror selfie-style video, Jenn was wearing sweatpants that were rolled over. Jenn had one hand across the top of her stomach to seemingly hold up the shirt she had on, and also had her brunette hair down and cascading over the right side of her body.

Jenn held the top she had on up to reveal her toned and enviable abs as she rocked her body from side to side in a boomerang-like composition. An audio clip was playing over the video that said, “It’s not arrogant to be proud of yourself and your progress.”

The caption of Jenn’s post was a heartfelt message about the fitness journey she’s been on for “about 2 1/2 years.” She talked about having a “healthy obsession” with her fitness and said working out has become a part of her everyday life and without it, she feels “off.”

Jenn also remarked that she felt the best she ever has and was in the best shape of her life while saying she liked to test her body’s limits.

Her advice to fans was to “get ya mind right,” and find their “why” as motivation.

The TLC personality said that the dedication she has given to her body goals was “1000%” worth it, “Mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Jenn Potthast recently shared a video of her gym workout

To get fans familiar with her intense process at the gym, Jenn shared a video of the total body workout she does.

The video started with Jenn performing jumping squats before doing weighted hip thrusts with her back propped against a piece of equipment. More lunges followed, along with additional weighted stationary lunges.

Jenn continued to give her legs a workout with leg lifts from the ground while she had one foot planted on top of a medicine ball.

The workout ended with Jenn pushing a weighted device across the gym floor before she fell into an out-of-breath heap on the ground.

In the caption, Jenn noted that she was “addicted to this life.”

Jenn Potthast was spotted with another 90 Day Fiance cast member

Outside of Jenn’s gym life, there may be something brewing in her love life.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest from Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh Weinstein, recently snapped a video with Jenn in a club/bar setting.

Jenn made a kiss face and then smiled at the camera with her head against Josh’s head as he took the video where he had his tongue out for part of it.

Neither Jenn nor Josh spoke in the Instagram Story video, but Josh did tag Jenn in the share. They both have not publically commented on what their hangout and video meant but 90 Day Fiance viewers think it was for clout.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.