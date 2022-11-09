Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn flexes her body gains in spandex and crop top

Jenn Potthast looked killer in workout gear. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn Potthast, who appears often within the franchise, is a gym fanatic.

Through her social media, she loves to show off her gym gains and cute wardrobe of workout clothes.

She did just that in a recent Instagram Stories share where she captured her chiseled body from the front and the back in mirror pics.

Jenn, whose IG handle is @thejaylyndavis, had her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail as she first snapped herself with a smirk on her face as she wore a white crop top with a white bra underneath.

She paired that with gray and white marble-pattern workout leggings and white trainers. In her second snap, Jenn captured her toned physique from the back as she posed with that same smirk on her face. Her long manicured nails could be seen as she held the camera.

Jenn did not offer a caption for the stunning progress photo where she looked confident in her skin.

Jenn Potthast has always been at odds with Elizabeth Potthast’s husband Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth’s family has notoriously always had issues with Andrei Castravet, and Jenn is included in that mix.

On several major occasions over the years, Jenn and her and Elizabeth’s sister Becky Lichtwerch have not been afraid to confront Andrei with their ill feelings towards him.

They have thought that Andrei has always tried to manipulate their dad and Potthast patriarch, Chuck Potthast. They think Andrei weaseled his way into their family house flipping business with intentions to push them and the other siblings out of it.

Jenn and Andrei have faced off over the issue on several occasions. During this currently airing season of Happily Ever After? however, Jenn and Andrei actually agreed that Elizabeth’s mom Pamela was in denial about her son Charlie Potthast’s drinking problem.

Their agreement may be short-lived, though, because Andrei has pent-up feelings that someone in Elizabeth’s family is trying to get him deported.

Jenn Potthast gave insight into her workout routine

Through her Instagram, while showing off her gains, Jenn gave 90 Day fans insight into her workout routine to stay looking good.

She described, ” i workout 5 sometimes 6 days a week. mostly full body workouts, with an emphasis on lower body bc it is my favorite for obvious reasons.”

She continued, “I also try and stick to whole foods throughout the week, with a minimal amount of refined sugars and processed foods.”

Jenn further commented, “my point is, it is normal and REALITY to still have cellulite. If you have a butt, thighs, hips, etc. then you most likely will have cellulite too. It comes with it. So embrace it! “

Jenn also reminded fans that a lot of Instagram models use editing tactics to make themselves look better and also showed herself from different angles and in different lighting in her carousel post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.