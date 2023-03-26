Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn celebrates her ‘gym gains’ while poolside

Jenn Potthast, the sister of 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast, recently shared a confident series of photos showing off her dedication in the gym.

Jenn has been in every season within the 90 Day Fiance franchise that Elizabeth has been a part of, which means fans have gotten to know her through a lot of screen time over the years.

While Jenn has a commanding presence in her storylines with her sister on the show, she also has a formidable online persona.

In her recent Instagram share, Jenn stood with her back towards the camera as she posed on a tiled pool ledge that divided the hot tub part of the pool from the cooler side.

Her long brown hair cascaded down her back as she wore a cheeky brown bikini.

The first photo of the carousel showed Jenn standing with her arms in the air, and in the second, she had her arms bent around her head as she was slightly turned to the side.

The final four shots were all of Jenn seated on the pool ledge striking various poses with her back turned.

In all the photos, Jenn looked trim, and her killer physique was easy to take notice of. She touted her hard work in her post’s caption, saying, “hooraayyyy for them gym gainssss.”

Jenn Potthast has a rigorous gym routine

Jenn achieves her “gym gains” through intense workout sessions. She has several videos of different routines she does that have gotten her enviable results.

Through her Instagram Stories, she likes to share videos from her workouts that show just how dedicated she is to meet her fitness goals.

She also shared a routine on her Instagram page that saw her in purple marble leggings, a black sports bra, and a beige mini crop top with her hair in a high ponytail.

In the video, Jenn held on to a pole while standing on a gym block as she did single-leg lowers.

Jenn’s second exercise involved a resistance band around her hips as she did weight raises from a 90-degree angle. Another clip was shown of Jenn in pink marble leggings as she performed jumps onto high gym blocks before she did squat walking while holding a big round medicine ball.

Jenn then did technical footwork exercises followed by an exercise where she went from kneeling to a squat while holding a weight. Jenn used a cowbell while doing side lunges and was filmed doing squats while holding a weighted barbell. Her exercise video finished with two separate non-weighted glute exercises.

In her caption, she remarked, “locked in with myself…. this a different run 🫶🏼.”

Jenn has a lot of supporters on her Instagram and makes frequent posts on the platform, where she has 55.3 followers.

Jenn Potthast is finally verified on Instagram

Jenn was only verified on Instagram in mid-2022 after having been in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for seven years.

Elizabeth and Jenn’s sister, Becky Lichwerch, made a venomous video lashing out at Instagram for not verifying her and her family members.

She complained that she kept getting denied for verification by Instagram despite meeting all the requirements for the blue check mark.

That said, Becky’s tactic seemed to have worked because now she, Jenn, their dad Chuck Potthast, and their sister-in-law Meg Potthast, are all verified.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.