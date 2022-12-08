Elizabeth Potthast wears tight minidress for early dinner

Elizabeth Potthast shows off her post-baby body in a minidress. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast got all dressed up in a minidress for an early dinner with her husband, Andrei Castravet, and her daughter Eleanor.

We’re sure baby Winston was somewhere in the mix, although there was no sign of him in the photos posted on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off her post-baby body in a skintight minidress in dark gray.

The outfit featured short sleeves, a slanted hemline, and ruched details along the side.

She rocked red nails, with her hair styled in soft curls from her holiday photoshoot the day prior. She wore minimal makeup, sporting nude lips and neat brows with dark lashes.

Elizabeth was feeling herself in the outfit as she snapped a mirror selfie while being photobombed by her dog.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastraver/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast wears a minidress for dinner

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star looked stylish in her minidress. However, she was almost overshadowed by her dog, Stella, who appeared while Elizabeth was recording herself in the mirror.

“Hi Stella,” she wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old added a crossbody bag and grabbed a pink sippy cup–likely for little Eleanor, judging by the color.

In another post on Elizabeth’s Instagram Story, Eleanor appeared as they got ready to chow down on an early sushi dinner at Umu.

Elizabeth noted the time, “4:37 PM” in her post and added, “Because why not eat dinner at 4:30 🍣.”

The mother-daughter duo held hands as they entered the restaurant while Andrei was likely the owner behind the camera filming his wife and daughter.

Little Eleanor was clad in her pink floral headband and a pink t-shirt, with her long hair flowing down her back.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastraver/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast partners with Rahoo Baby

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has used her growing Instagram following to garner some paid partnerships over the years.

One that made sense for the second time mom was her affiliation with Rahoo Baby, a company that creates baby goods designed by pediatric therapists.

Before her son’s arrival, Elizabeth raved about their infant lounger as she shared photos of her new nursey with the item tucked away in Winston’s crib.

She noted that the lounger was a must-have item since it “helps with acid reflux during and after feedings.”

“It’s great for tummy time and created with safety as a priority,” Elizabeth noted. “They’ve got different colors and designs too.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.