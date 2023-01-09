Elizabeth Potthast trolls haters with singing voice

Elizabeth Potthast acknowledged her haters when it came to her singing. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers of Part 2 of the four-part Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? got to hear alum Elizabeth Potthast sing after her singing was a controversial point this season.

At one point, there were rumors around social media that alleged that Elizabeth’s singing voice was fake or that she was lip-syncing after she released a video on Instagram.

In her Tell All singing performance of Mary Had a Little Lamb, Elizabeth showcased her vocal talent. Afterward, when asked by Tell All host Shaun Robinson about the negativity, Elizabeth addressed her haters and the notion that she couldn’t sing.

Elizabeth admitted to looking at all the negative Tweets and comments about her singing skills but says that haters “fuel my fire.”

She went on to say, “I’m like ‘Good. Keep talking. Keep talking about me.'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It looks like Elizabeth takes her trolls with a grain of salt and thinks they help keep her relevant and her music out there for those who support her, of which there are many. Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet, also appears to be one of her biggest supporters.

Elizabeth Potthast debuted her singing abilities to negative reviews online

At the beginning of the Happily Ever After? season, Elizabeth and Andrei showed Elizabeth’s dad Chuck Potthast their new house and, specifically, Elizabeth’s studio. It was then that Elizabeth expressed her interest in singing professionally.

Next, viewers heard her sing with her vocal coach, and they learned that her singing niche was nursery rhymes. Later on, viewers watched Elizabeth clam up when it came to singing on the spot. When her sister Jenn heard about her sister’s ambition to be a nursery rhyme singer, she visibly made a cringy and laughing face.

While that was going on, Elizabeth posted a LeAnne Rimes song cover that got mixed reviews.

At the same time, 90 Day fan pages dug up old videos of Elizabeth singing, and critics blasted those.

Elizabeth works for her dad’s company

Elizabeth made it clear this season that she wants her singing to take off and that dedicating time to her passion will require her to work less at her father’s family house-flipping business.

As long as 90 Day viewers have known Elizabeth, she has worked for her dad’s company along with most of her siblings and now Andrei.

Elizabeth has said she’s grateful and happy to work for her dad but also wants to pursue her singing. It’s unclear how Elizabeth is currently juggling those two things.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.