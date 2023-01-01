Elizabeth Potthast stuns in miniskirt and fur jacket for NYE celebration

Elizabeth Potthast stuns in her NYE outfit. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast had a rocking New Year’s Eve as she welcomed 2023 in an eye-catching outfit that showcased her toned legs.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off her stunning figure only weeks after giving birth to her son Winston.

She opted to wear black and white for what seemed like a home-based celebration, rocking a houndstooth micro-miniskirt that rested far above her knees.

Adding a bit of modesty and glamour to the short skirt, Elizabeth wore a pair of black Gucci stockings with black platform sandals.

On top, she sported a black camisole underneath a dramatic black fur coat while holding a champagne glass.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of two had her hair in a crimped style, flowing down her shoulders while sporting bright red lips for the occasion.

Another clip posted by Andrei showed the couple having fun as they offered up a sweet kiss to ring in 2023. The couple’s daughter Eleanor, clad in an adorable gold dress, also appeared in the video with her dad, who spun her around, giving a 360 view of her outfit.

Finally, the family of four posed together with little Winston wearing a black onesie for his very first NYE.

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys NYE with Andrei Castravet

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a photo from her home in Florida, which was nicely decorated to ring in the new year.

Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet–dressed in a plaid shirt and black jeans– posed in front of a black, silver, and gold backdrop with streamers, balloons, and a Happy New Year sign adding to the decor.

A perfectly placed red poinsettia plant also added a pop of color to the black ornaments.

“May 2023 be your best year yet! Happy New Year. We love you! 🖤🎆🥂⁣#2023 #thecastravets #success #happiness #nye,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Lumineux

You may have noticed Elizabeth’s pearly whites in her recent photo. That’s because of her latest collaboration with Lumineux.

The 32-year-old has a highlight section of her Instagram dedicated to the brand as she continues to rave about the teeth whitening products.

She has promoted their whitening strips in past Instagram Stories and told her followers why Lumineux is different from others on the market.

“I found these whitening strips that are natural and don’t contain peroxide, are non-toxic, enamel safe,” Elizabeth shared, noting in her hashtag that she’s a brand partner for Lumineux.

“I found my teeth to be so sensitive when using other products that weren’t naturally derived,” she added in another Story.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

And if you’re looking for a fresh new look for 2023, Elizabeth reasoned that whiter teeth are a great option, noting that the products “are a great new year, new you motivator!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+