Elizabeth Potthast is enjoying her life as a mom of two, and now that the drama of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is over she can relax and have some fun.

A recent photo posted on her Instagram Story showed Elizabeth dressed in casual attire as she got ready for a day out with baby Winston, her daughter Eleanor and her husband Andrei Castravet.

“Walkies,” she captioned the post.

The kiddos made an appearance in the photo as they geared up to go out and enjoy the 80-degree weather in Florida.

Elizabeth snapped a mirror selfie before they left for the day, and she was dressed in a spandex outfit, including a fitted blouse and a pair of leggings.

She wore black-rimmed glasses and her hair was flowing down her shoulders as she smiled big for the snap while standing barefoot in her living room.

Elizabeth had one hand on Winston’s stroller as the infant sat comfortably with his chunky legs peeking out. Not to be overshadowed by her baby brother, Eleanor was also in the photo, clutching her mama’s leg.

Eleanor recently turned four, and her parents threw her an epic party filled with candy and donuts.

The newly minted four-year-old had a mini zoo in her backyard, and she lived out every little girl’s dream of riding a pony. However, the birthday festivities are not done yet, as the family’s latest outing included a day spent outdoors with more animals in the mix.

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a swing during a day out

Elizabeth had fun during the day out, and for a brief moment, the reality TV personality was a child again. Andrei posted a photo of Elizabeth on a swing looking happier than ever as little Eleanor waited patiently for her turn.

The dad of two tagged his wife in the post and wrote, “We decided momma needs a day out to play.”

Meanwhile, Andrei had a bit of fun as well, based on the selfie he posted while horsing around with a new friend.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Every Plate

Elizabeth has garnered several paid partnerships over the years, including one with Every Plate. Some time ago, she endorsed the brand on Instagram and shared a photo while enjoying one of their meals.

Elizabeth said she no longer had to worry about what to prepare her family for lunch or dinner thanks to Every Plate’s “6 step easy prep YUMMY meals.”

She noted that the meals are delivered to her home each week and the TLC star also had a great deal for her followers.

“Right now with my code ELIZABETHP2 You can get your scrumptious meals from everyplate for just $1.79 PER meal (so affordable!) in your first box PLUS an additional 20% OFF your next 2 boxes,” shared Elizabeth.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.