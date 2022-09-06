Elizabeth Potthast song cover is receiving bad reviews

Elizabeth Potthast’s cover song has gotten negative attention. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast announced on Happily Ever After? this season that she wants to pursue singing as a career.

Since then, videos of Libby singing have been circulating the internet, and she recently dropped a cover of a song she loves.

In the video, Libby appeared to be lip-syncing over audio she recorded previously as she was walking and mouthing the words to the song Blue by LeAnn Rimes.

While some listeners have compared her voice to LeAnn Rimes herself, it has been confirmed by LeAnn Rimes that it is not her singing. Furthermore, Libby said she was flattered to be compared to the star.

In any case, while Libby does have some supporters who appreciate her voice, there is a vast pool of listeners who are not fans.

These Libby critics have dropped their opinions on Libby’s cover video.

90 Day Fiance critics take aim at Elizabeth Potthast’s singing

In the comments of Libby’s cover song and video post, she has received praise but also gotten a lot of negative opinions.

One top comment read, “Gurl stop! Don’t ever again!!! Nooo.”

Another popular notion read, “No way this is your voice!”

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Someone else jabbed, “Don’t quit ya day job.”

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Yet another critic questioned,”Is this a joke 😂😂😂.”

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast works in her family’s business

Libby’s dad and Potthast patriarch Chuck Potthast owns and operates a family house flipping business and employs several of his children, including Libby.

When Chuck was taking a tour of Libby and her 90 Day Fiance husband Andrei Castravet’s new house, Andrei told him one room was designated to be Libby’s studio.

Chuck was surprised to further hear that Libby wanted to pursue a career in music and asked her how that would affect her work in the family business.

While the topic was grazed over at that point, Libby doubled down with her sisters and mom about giving a singing career a shot.

However, Libby was criticized during her housewarming party when she refused to sing after being prompted by a guest who was a professional singer.

At that party, Libby announced that she wanted to sing nursery rhymes, making her sister Jenn cringe.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.