Elizabeth Potthast shares more steamy snapshots from her photoshoot with Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband, Andrei Castravet, shared snaps from a recent photo shoot, and let’s just say the images are burning up the Internet.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple proved that their love is still going strong, as evidenced by their chemistry in the steamy images, which were taken at the beach.

A shirtless Andrei wore a pair of black swim trunks for the occasion while his wife color-coordinated in a black two-piece bikini.

The first photo showed the couple standing in the water, as Andrei stood behind Elizabeth and wrapped his arms around her, as they both looked off into the distance.

The second image in the slide showed Andrei sitting in the water as he kissed his wife’s neck, and in the third slide, Elizabeth had her hands up in the air with her long hair dripping wet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of two posted the steamy images on Instagram with the caption, “Falling in love with you more and more every day ❤️‍🔥🌊🫦.”

Elizabeth also tagged the photographer Lindsey Vanderwal in her post. The same photographer was responsible for Elizabeth’s maternity photoshoot, posted in August of 2022, where she donned a dramatic green robe. At the time, she was pregnant with her son Winston.

Lindsey Vanderwal also snapped photographs of the family of four after baby Winston made his appearance, and Elizabeth posted those images on Instagram in December.

Here’s what people had to say about Elizabeth and Andrei’s steamy photos

Elizabeth shared the post, and the stunning images have already racked up over 61,000 likes and over 1000 comments.

The commenters applauded the couple for sticking by each other through thick and thin, and many noted that despite Andrei’s flaws, there’s no doubt that he loves his wife.

“He gets so much hate all the time. But he is such a family man and always puts them first…look at how he looks at her ❤️” wrote one Instagram user.

“People can say whatever they want about her man but damn he loves her,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

One commenter said, “You can say all about Andrei, but you can be sure one, he really loves you❤️.”

“Beaten all the odds, walked through fire, hand in hand. You ARE the definition of a POWER COUPLE❤️,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Viori Beauty

Elizabeth has a paid partnership with Viori Beauty, and she promoted the brand to her 848,000 Instagram followers.

In a photo posted online, the 32-year-old held the Viori shampoo bar in her hand and expressed how much her hair has changed since using the products.

“My hair feels healthy and I love that these bars don’t strip my hair from it’s natural oils,” she wrote. “I love that their shampoo & conditioner bars for ALL hair types!”

The Viori shampoo and conditioning bars are 100% vegan. They are also cruelty-free, paraben-free, plastic-free, and sulfate free. There are options available for oily hair, dry hair, normal hair, and sensitive scalp.

The bars retail for $18 each on the website and bundle deals are available.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.