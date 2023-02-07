Elizabeth Potthast is ready to tackle the week, and she shared her Monday motivation in a post on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star snapped a cute mirror selfie with her daughter Eleanor as they got ready for a day on the road.

The photo showed Elizabeth in front of her bathroom mirror with a special message on the top that said, “YOU ARE ENOUGH.”

The mom-of-two looked quite happy as she snapped the photo while clad in a gray, belly-baring top with spaghetti straps and high-waist jeans.

Little Eleanor also had a big smile on her face as she leaned on her mom, and while little Winston was not shown in the photo, his stroller made an appearance.

Elizabeth shared the image on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy Monday!”

Elizabeth is four months postpartum, and she looked great in the casual outfit as she prepped for a busy day on the road.

Elizabeth Potthast takes baby Winston for his checkup

Elizabeth and Eleanor had big plans for the day, which is why they were all dressed up in the snap.

In other photos posted on her Instagram Story, Elizabeth shared that it was time for Winston’s checkup, and the entire family, including her husband, Andrei Castravet, tagged along for the ride.

The TLC personality snapped another photo of Eleanor while in the car and strapped into her car seat as they got ready for the journey. The mother-daughter duo sported matching smiles in the snapshot, and Elizabeth made sure to grab a few bottles of water for the trip.

Later on, she finally shared a glimpse of Winston lying on the examination table in the doctor’s office. The four-month-old was wrapped in a blue blanket, and his dad Andrei held on to the toddler and comforted him with a warm smile.

“Checkup day 🥶,” Elizabeth wrote on the post.

She later noted that the “checkup was great” and that she was surprised to learn that Winston “can start baby cereal since he’s 4 months.”

“I thought this was soon and always thought it was 5 or 6 months. What do you think??” she asked her followers.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Free TV Project

Elizabeth has a few brand partnerships thanks to her large Instagram following, and her latest endorsement was for the Free TV Project.

In a video shared online, Elizabeth showed her followers how to take the quiz on the company website to determine the best antenna needed to utilize the service.

Elizabeth and Andrei also demonstrated how easy it was to set up the system and use the service. The best part, she noted, was “no monthly bill.”

“What we will be doing during the new year! Cozy up and enjoy some FreeTV. Visit www.thefreetvproject.org to find the perfect antenna. #ad #FreeTVProjectPartner,” added Elizabeth in her post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.